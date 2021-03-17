Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Trintech, Inc. Trintech Integrates Automated Financial Close Solution to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Powerful Together: Adra(R) by Trintech Now Available in Microsoft AppSource

Dallas, TX, Mar 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced its automated financial close solution is integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance. The integrated solution is now available in Microsoft AppSource to provide greater control and insight for Dynamics 365 Finance customers.



"With Adra's unified and seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, finance and accounting departments can automate key parts of their financial close process that would otherwise require human intervention," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "This integration combines the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance with the most comprehensive financial close solution for organizations into one seamless experience that will increase the efficiency and accuracy while simultaneously reduce the cost and risk across your financial close process."



Just a few of the many benefits finance & accounting departments will gain include:

- Visibility across all tasks in the financial close process

- Control and automation of reconciliations

- Shortened close cycle through efficiency gains

- Automated notifications of balance changes throughout the close

- Reduction in write-offs



"Trintech's Adra Suite helps maximize the value of a company's investment in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance by delivering greater insights while mitigating risk, reducing errors and improving your overall financial close process," said George Glantschnig, General Manager, Dynamics 365 Finance, Globalization, Project Operations, Human Resources at Microsoft.



Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager), and reporting (Adra Analytics).



For more information on this integration, please click here. https://pr.report/A9VsESj0



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



Media Contact:

Kristina Pereira Tully

Vested

Tel: +1-650-464-0080

[email protected]



