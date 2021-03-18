Thursday, 18 March 2021, 11:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC Launches SmartCLOUD Object Storage Solution Based on Cloudian Object Storage Platform Global ICT Service Provider Introduces Ransomware Protection with Object Lock in Highly Scalable and Cost-effective Geo-distributed Storage Offering

HONG KONG AND SAN MATEO, Calif., Mar 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), and Cloudian today announced that CITIC Telecom CPC is introducing SmartCLOUD(TM) Object Storage solution based on Cloudian's HyperStore object storage platform. The offering, which will be part of CITIC Telecom CPC's SmartCLOUD(TM) solutions portfolio, includes backup with ransomware protection, archiving and big data management. As a VMware Cloud Provider Principal Partner with VMware Cloud Verified status, CITIC Telecom CPC's SmartCLOUD(TM) Object Storage solution further extends the array of service offerings running on a VMware-managed environment. CITIC Telecom CPC's customers will also benefit from Cloudian's limitlessly scalability, industry-leading security and cost effectiveness.



Enterprises face a growing challenge of efficiently storing and managing large volumes of unstructured data, including video and other multimedia content. At the same time, as data has become an increasingly strategic asset, it is also increasingly vulnerable to ransomware and other cyber attacks. As a result, CITIC Telecom CPC turned to Cloudian - via the VMware Cloud Provider Program - to provide a robust, modern storage foundation that would enable the company to continue delivering value-added services that address its customers' evolving data protection and management needs, including meeting various regulatory and compliance requirements.



CITIC Telecom CPC's SmartCLOUD(TM) Object Storage solution includes:



Ultra-secure data protection

- Offsite data backup with Object Lock for ransomware protection that creates an immutable data copy for fast, easy recovery of data in the event of an attack.

Data archive for compliance needs

- Addresses customers' regulatory and compliance requirements, including audits, with the ability to make data unchangeable for a set period of time.

Seamless accessibility

- Customers gain multi-cloud accessibility to datasets running on S3-based applications for greater convenience with lower overhead.

Scalable big data management

- Provides highly scalable, cost-effective storage for large datasets, with advanced metadata that facilitates artificial intelligence, machine learning and other analytics applications.

Great variety of connectivity options

- Supports connection with Internet, VPN (such as MPLS), point-to-point leased line and cross-connection within the same datacenter and SmartCLOUD(TM) Cloud Services Centers.

Simple billing model

- Basically only includes storage and data transfer out; API call for data access is free of charge.



In addition to limitless scalability, benefits of Cloudian's award-winning HyperStore object storage include:



Fully native S3 compatibility

- Ensures seamless integration with the expanding ecosystem of S3-based applications.

Advanced security

- Including Object Lock-based data immutability, secure shell, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with the most rigorous international security requirements.

Multi-tenancy

- Supports for secure, self-managed storage within a shared platform.

Geo-distribution

- Easy to manage storage across multiple locations, all from a single pane of glass.



"After considering various object storage solutions, we selected Cloudian for its rich feature set-particularly its geo-distribution, multi-tenancy and security-and its seamless integration with VMware," said Taylor Lam, Senior Vice President, Product Development & Management at CITIC Telecom CPC. "With the rising regulatory and compliance stringency on data management, we're excited about the new SmartCLOUD(TM) Object Storage solution for delivering a cost-effective storage service with enhanced data protection and management to our customers."



"CITIC Telecom CPC has been at the forefront in enabling enterprises to leverage new technologies to drive greater competitive advantage, strategic agility, and faster time to market," said Brian Burns, Vice President, Asia Pacific, at Cloudian. "We look forward to helping CITIC Telecom CPC continue to deliver on this strong customer commitment and further grow its business."



About CITIC Telecom CPC



We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



As a leading Global Local ICT Solutions Partner with worldwide footprint across East to West and native presence, we truly live our motto, "Innovation Never Stops." Being a preferred Digital Society Enabler, we lead our key markets at the forefront of pioneering ICT development, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into real-world value for our customers, helping them achieve higher productivity, agility, cost-efficiency, and ultimately, Digital Globalization.



As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on our superior quality commitment through a broad global self-managed infrastructure encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and Africa, with over 160 points of presence, 18 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.



For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.com.



About Cloudian



Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry's most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility, and economics in the data center. Cloudian's global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com.



CITIC Telecom CPC Media Contact

Rowena Leung

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited

[email protected]

+852-2170-7536



Cloudian Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

[email protected]

+1-415-666-6066









