SYDNEY & SAN FRANCISCO, Mar 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - TrialWire(TM), the most secure digital Patient Recruitment Platform for trial rescue, announces the launch of StudyBoost, the monthly insurance plan that provides an instant patient recruitment boost at any time, across one or all sites depending on recruitment needs.



With more than 80% of clinical trials failing to recruit patients on time, 30% of research sites not able to meet enrollment goals, and 10% of sites not able to enroll any patients, StudyBoost offers peace of mind for Clinical Directors and their CROs.



StudyBoost was designed so that sponsors avoid a trial rescue crisis, saving valuable time and money. If a study needs extra patients, StudyBoost can start delivering instantly and at a significantly reduced cost to normal recruitment. There are no project fees and there is a 50% fee reduction for enrolled patient success.



StudyBoost is ideal for sponsors and CROs wanting to avoid extended recruitment stalls while they find a recruitment firm and process engagement documentation which can take weeks. Which means a study has a recruitment booster plan ready to action at any time recruitment slows.



The package is only available from the start of a study. StudyBoost is available via the TrialWire(TM) self-serve portal, at https://www.trial-wire.com/studyboost/.



About TrialWire(TM) - www.trial-wire.com



The TrialWire(TM) Platform is the most secure service, using advanced algorithms to find the right people who are online that might be suitable for studies listed on the Platform. They are invited into the Platform and taken through the AI-Match screener to determine an exact match to a study-site based or remote/virtual.



No account sign-up is required to find and apply for a study. And unlike all other digital recruitment firms, TrialWire(TM) does NOT keep patient details - no databases so no potential privacy breaches. Sponsors are not paying for database building where patients are sent to other studies.



The Platform ingests study data from approved trial registries like ClinicalTrials.Gov. It uses advanced algorithms, SEO, search marketing, social media, respected news sites, and wellness blogs and more to find patient/trial matches. The algorithms find people based on detailed demographic and location profiles.



Key to TrialWire(TM) success is that it finds motivated people who are online actively trying to find out more about their conditions. These people can be connected to a site in under 2 minutes, and demonstrate the highest retention rates. Find out more about TrialWire at: https://www.trial-wire.com.



