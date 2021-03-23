Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 13:59 HKT/SGT Share:

World CX Summit - Asia digitally congregated some of the distinguished speakers in the Customer Experience ecosystem, while global technology leaders showcased their CX solutions in the presence of more than 200 pre-qualified delegates across Asia. CX visionaries shed light on key areas of CEM including tech trends and opportunities in CX, MarTech & Data Analytics.

SINGAPORE, Mar 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As a part of the world tour, Asia edition of World CX Summit gathered pre-qualified CX leaders, Marketers & tech experts virtually on 11 March 2021; to discuss how the latest technologies and customer insights can be combined to change CX as we know it.



An image from World CX Summit - Asia's Panel Discussion that was streamed live on 11 March 2021



The third global edition of WCXS-Asia featured keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, private consultation rooms, private networking rooms, and more on Vmeets - a virtual events platform. CX leaders and enthusiasts had engaging sessions with speakers in Q&A sessions and emphasized the changing dynamics of customer experience across the globe.



"Virtual events are an excellent opportunity for everyone in the industry to come together during these difficult times. Affordable and intelligent CX solutions & strategies are the need of the hour," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The summit presented an impressive line-up of speakers including Nate Brown - Chief Experience Officer/Co-Founder of CX Accelerator Officium Labs; Michelle Huff - CMO, UserTesting; Matt Coulson - Regional VP, Value Consulting OutSystems; Dan Gingiss - Chief Experience Officer, The Experience Maker; Richard Jones - VP & GM APAC, Dataiku; Biren Balakrishnan - Sales Engineering Manager, Sitecore; Ganesh Raj - Director, Strategic Alliances, Freshworks APAC; Christophe Bacon - Founding and Managing Partner, OmniStrada; Riaz Raihan - President of Products, Alida USA; and the like.



Highlights of World CX Summit - Asia:



The summit started with an opening fireside chat between Nate Brown and Mary Drumond exploring the key concepts of Customer Experience, and how the world has now transitioned to the 'Experience Era'. The discussion also progressed towards understanding the pain points in designing a CX tool that is sought after in this highly innovative and competitive market.



A highly engaging keynote address by CX speaker and coach - Dan Gingiss, stressed why it's important to focus on customers rather than diverting attention to any marketing campaign. His presentation included a lot of real-time examples to keep his virtual audiences hooked. In his discussion, he mentioned that "Customer Experience is where we should be focusing on; investing all of our time and money instead of the next marketing campaign".



The event also witnessed a panel discussion revolving around the topic 'Exceeding New Expectations in The New World of Digital Innovation and Changing Customer Behavior and Experiences' consisting of distinguished panelists who deliberated on how companies are coping and innovating in the new digital world.



The keynote session by versatile entrepreneur Johnny Quach dived into concepts of growth mindset and designing a growth culture. The focal point of the discussion was getting past challenges using simple yet effective solutions. He drives this point across using several real-life use cases.



World CX Summit - Asia is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - User Testing, Tech Data & Dataiku; Gold Sponsor - OutSystems, Freshworks, Sitecore and Alida; Silver Sponsor - Qualtrics; Bronze Sponsor - Yellow Messenger, Vernacular.ai and Qiscus.



About World CX Summit:



World CX Summit Asia aims to bring CX leaders and Marketers together to discuss how the latest technologies and customer insights can be combined to change CX as we know it. The summit will host a combination of insightful sessions, case studies, panel discussions, and workshops sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies.



