The online technology event of the year for CFOs and corporate treasurers across Asia
CFO & Treasury Summit Asia 2021 is part of The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021 series
|
SINGAPORE, Mar 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Following a year of unprecedented disruption, business technology adoption has rapidly accelerated across Asia. Cloud technologies have gone from nice to have to must have and companies are discovering the power of mixing and matching solutions to meet their ever-changing business needs. In this process, finance leaders play a much more critical role than before. The newly launched CFO & Treasury Summit Asia 2021 is the first event to kick off The Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2021 series and will bring together the finance leaders and corporate treasurers from medium and large enterprises across Asia.
Broadcasting more than 14 hours of curated content, this one-day virtual summit will feature the most inspirational CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders speaking across 2 key channels, Future Finance and Digital Treasury. Topics include "Digital Transformation & Role of CFO in Strategic Business Positioning", "Digital trends that will transform the finance function in 2021", "Managing cash and liquidity on a global scale during a turbulent business environment", "Re-emergence planning and post-pandemic recovery" etc. The latest insights, technologies and best practices to be shared aim to help finance leaders navigate through the uncertainties beyond 2021, driving recovery and growth.
Some of the expert speakers at CFO & Treasury Summit Asia 2021 include:
- Delvin Chen, Director, Commercial Treasury, GE
- Christopher Emslie, Asian Regional Treasurer, General Mills
- Nitin Jain, Head of Treasury & Capital Markets, Agrocorp
- Alexander Joramsa, CFO Asia Pacific, Teva Pharmaceutical
- Laxmi Keshote, Treasury & Financial Risk Lead, Stripe
- Pheng Leong Tan, CFO, BIBD Bank
- Ramesh Narasimhan, CFO, Arcis Global Merchants
- Suryanarayanan Balasubramanian, CFO, iWise
- Surin Segar, Executive VP, Group Head - Tax, Maybank
- Ekaterina Sejourne, Regional Head of Finance - Middle East Asia Pacific, Puma Energy
- Siew Shan Sim, CFO, Air Asia
- Jessie Qiu, Head of Finance- Asia & Latin America, ResMed
- Axel Hauke, Trader/Treasury Manager, Agrocorp International Pte Ltd
- Timothy Williams, CFO, FCM Travel Solutions
- Gary Zhang, Group CFO, Qi Group
BlackLine is the Summit's Gold Sponsor, while Esker and ITILITE are the Summit's Silver Sponsors. They will be empowering the CFO and Treasury community through the presentation of integrated solutions at their respective conference sessions.
Ms Fei Xiang Woon, Director of APAC Marketing Programs of Blackline shared, "The past twelve months have seen an enormous shift in the way that businesses carry out their traditional finance and accounting processes. The CFO & Treasury Summit Asia promises to bring together the finance community at just the right time, and we are delighted to be a part of the event."
The one-day free-to-attend summit is expected to garner the attendance of over 500 CFOs, treasurers and finance leaders from across Asia and beyond.
Details of the one-day virtual summit are as follows:
CFO & Treasury Summit Asia 2021
20 April 2021 | Virtual Free-to-Attend
https://bit.ly/3tQbhW4
About Terrapinn
Terrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals. With our global footprint and offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg, we've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform businesses. In Asia we run 17 pan Asian events; Telecoms, Enterprise Technology, Life Sciences, Transportation, Accounting, Logistics, Education and Renewable Energy sectors. In 2020, we ran over 80 virtual events and total attendance across all shows was in excess of 70,000.
For more information, please contact:
Lim Jia Le
Marketing Executive
Terrapinn Pte Ltd
Tel: (65) 8133 1705
Email: [email protected].
