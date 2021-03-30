Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
LienVietPostBank to issue JCB Platinum Debit Card in Vietnam

Hanoi & Tokyo, Mar 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of the LPB JCB Platinum Debit Card today.




The new LPB JCB Platinum Debit Card will focus to serve and meet the demand of LPB's affluent customer group. The holders of LPB JCB Platinum Debit Card can access JCB acceptance network with about 35 million merchants around the world.

LPB JCB Platinum Debit Cardholders can enjoy exclusive benefits such as free access to airport lounges in Vietnam and worldwide, free access to JCB Plaza and JCB Plaza Lounge - the overseas customer service centers, and receive special discounts at more than 100 high-end restaurants and 28 luxury golf courses across Vietnam.

In particular, LPB JCB Platinum Debit cardholders will receive 1% cash back for all retail transactions via POS and ecommerce. Moreover, all card transactions can be easily managed through the LienViet24h digital banking app, which also supports changing PIN or card lock status online.

The launch of LPB JCB Platinum Debit Card will help to diversify the product portfolio and meet various demands of LPB's customers as well as continuously contribute to the development of cashless payment in Vietnam.

About LienVietPostBank

Established in 2018, March, after 11 years of operation, LienVietPostBank has gained remarkable achievements in terms of business performance, network expansion, and brand name prestige in both domestic and international markets, remaining as the leading CSR bank in Vietnam.

LienVietPostBank is the largest commercial bank in terms of network in Vietnam with nearly 400 owned branches/transaction offices in all 63 cities and provinces, more than 1,000 postal transaction offices and the exploitation over 10,000 nationwide post offices.

LienVietPostBank is also among the top 10 commercial banks in Vietnam in terms of total assets and stays in the list of Top 100 Vietnam strong brands for 4 years consecutively.

The Bank has been striving to become a leading retail and universal bank in Vietnam - "A bank for everyone" - by focusing on providing banking products and services for individuals, households and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) especially in the agricultural sector, expanding its activities to rural and remote areas via the post office network.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 35 million merchants around the world. JCB cards are now issued in over 20 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/

