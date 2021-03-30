Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Blockpass IDN Blockpass Aids Prostarter in Providing One Time KYC for Multiple IDOs

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is enthusiastic to disclose it will be providing compliance services to a range of new solutions and projects launching Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) on Prostarter. With Blockpass and Prostarter working together, KYC and AML provision will be quickly and easily accessible to all participants, ensuring security and regulatory compliance in the DeFi space.







Prostarter is a community-centric and transparent DeFi cross-chain platform offering project fundraisings, token sales, and much more for the Crypto community. Prostarter is now launching its IDO platform and wants to include a "One Time KYC" feature supported by Blockpass to overcome the hassle of multiple KYC submissions for every project IDO.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.



"We're excited to be working with Prostarter to bring KYC services to a huge number of people as we see a surge of interest in IDOs with this current wave of DeFi development," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Our goal at Blockpass is to remove the pain points of compliance and with the range and quality of users on Prostarter's IDO platform, we have the privilege to bring our revolutionary and efficient solution to a new and expanding audience."



"We are aiming to provide a safe and transparent DeFi launchpad for our Crypto community which is why we have joined hands with Blockpass. There could be nothing better than Blockpass for us to verify the information of Prostarter users," said Aaamir Ahmad, Prostarter CEO.



With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come.



About Prostarter.io



Prostarter is a community-centric and transparent DeFi launchpad platform, offering token sales, NFT marketplace with launchpads ecosystem, and much more for the crypto community. Along with launching its $PROT token, Prostarter is welcoming IDOs on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and TRON blockchain networks.



