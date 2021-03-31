Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Mar 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Azelis, an innovation service provider, is excited to release its sustainability strategy, 'Action 2025', reinforcing its commitment to become the world-leading provider of sustainable solutions and services in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry. Through its sustainability program and strategy, Azelis wants to turn the sustainability aspirations of its principals and customers into innovative sustainable solutions.







Highlights & rationale

- Azelis' sustainability commitments and efforts have further matured and are now crystalized into 'Action 2025', its new sustainability strategy.

- With its strategy, Azelis aspires to become the world-leading distributor of sustainable solutions and services in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry.

- Together with digitalization and innovation, sustainability is a key strategic driver for Azelis' future growth.



Azelis' sustainability journey started in 2015 when the company defined the fundamentals of its sustainability program, following the Paris Agreement on climate change and the release of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the United Nations.



The Azelis sustainability program is based on the United Nations Global Compact (UN GC) initiative, ISO 26000 and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). The program consists of four pillars - each with goals and KPIs - and with every pillar Azelis also contributes to the selected United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



- People - we will be recognized as a global employer of choice for our industry

- Products and innovation - we will be the leader in distribution of sustainable, innovative and safe chemicals

- Governance - we will be fair in business practices and compliant with all laws and regulations, embedding trust and ethics in the foundation of our operations

- Environment - we will continually reduce the environmental impact of our operations



'Action 2025'



In its ongoing transition to an even more sustainable business model, the company has redefined its sustainability strategy - based on the four pillars set out above - and set targets for 2025. To reach these 2025 targets, Azelis will both be launching several new initiatives in the coming years and intensifying other initiatives which are already being implemented.



One very important target for Azelis is to continue to identify sustainable products within its extensive product portfolio to bring additional value to customers, helping them to achieve their sustainability goals with more environmentally-friendly products. This identification of the sustainable product portfolio is done in close collaboration with Azelis' principals who are equally dedicated to contributing to a sustainable future. Being a proud member of Together for Sustainability (TfS) and measuring and reporting on sustainability efforts within the EcoVadis framework, Azelis will continue with sustainability assessments to help its suppliers in developing sustainability practices, improve the sustainability standards in the value chain and work on the reputation of the chemical industry.



'Action 2025' is based on learnings the company gathered from in-depth interviews with suppliers and customers, results and improvement suggestions from its EcoVadis assessment, input from Azelis business representatives, and the materiality assessment exercise Azelis performed last year in the context of its first sustainability report. Azelis is committed to publishing sustainability reports annually, communicating on progress and provide further information in this important area.



Dr. Hans Joachim Muller, Azelis Chief Executive Officer, states: "We are part of a global industry that plays a significant role in the economy of the world and we have an obligation to utilize the world's resources in a sustainable manner. Aligned with our brand promise 'Innovation through formulation', it is our aspiration to contribute to a more sustainable future by connecting and empowering both principals and customers to work on the development of sustainable chemical solutions through innovation. Our innovations catalyze sustainability in the market segments we serve and their value chains, and will help realize concepts such as circular economy. Our sustainability reputation and our EcoVadis Gold ratings have already positively influenced commercial decisions of some our partners. It remains crucial to our sustainability ambitions that we continue to work with the best partners who equally respect human rights, environment and fair business practices."



Maria J. Almenar Martin, Group SHEQ & Sustainability Director, adds: "Our sustainability ambitions have been captured in a more formalized way since the creation of our sustainability program back in 2015 and have now entered a new phase with the launch of our 2025 sustainability strategy. In an ever-changing industry and world, Azelis' ambitions for a sustainable future will never stop. We want to engage our current and potential partners to contribute to our sustainable cause, next to converting the sustainability aspirations of our principals and customers into innovative sustainable solutions. We also wish to set an example for our peers and motivate them to also embark on the journey to a sustainable business model."



To become a world-leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients distribution industry, Azelis has identified digitalization, innovation and sustainability as its growth drivers. Through Azelis' connected solutions, the company is leading the way in customer engagement, whilst providing the digital insight that will drive new levels of chemical innovation. With its redefined sustainability strategy, Azelis is building a resilient, thriving and responsible business. Through these commitments, the company will meet the needs of its stakeholders, whilst also creating a positive and widespread impact on the environment and communities around the world. 'Innovation through formulation' is Azelis' passion and promise to every colleague, customer and partner, as the company combines products, ingredients and ideas - providing the expertise that will always matter in our changing world.



Learn more about 'Action 2025' with this animation video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzUGfxubX5o



Contact information

Azelis

Sarah Van Alsenoy

Corporate Communications Business Partner

T: +32 499 22 36 62

E: [email protected]



About Azelis



Azelis is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients present in over 50 countries across the globe with around 2,500 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to about 43,000 customers, creating a turnover of EUR2.22 billion (2020).



Throughout our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning technical staff help customers develop formulations. We combine a global reach with a local focus to offer a reliable, integrated service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. And we believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.



Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.



www.azelis.com





