Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 1, 2021
Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Blofin
Digital asset management agency Blofin raises US$10 million in A+ round investment, led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG)

BEIJING, Mar 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blofin has raised US$10 million in its series A+ round of financing, led by SIG, followed by Matrix, Lingfeng Capital, Superchain Capital, Jackdaw Capital and others.


Digital asset manager Blofin has raised a US$10 mil A+ round investment led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG).


At present, Blofin's current global assets under management (AUM) has reached US$120 million, and averages an aggregated monthly trading volume throughout all crypto of over US$14 billion. As a Cayman Island registered digital asset management agency, its proprietary quantitative database covers over 40+ exchanges worldwide through real-time data and is connected with over 200 global quantitative trading teams.

With this new round of financing, Blofin will work to cover more trading platforms, service additional trading institutions around the world, enhance data mining efforts, and optimize investment models. Blofin is close to securing additional digital asset management licenses for Hong Kong, Singapore and other global financial centers around the world.

As Blofin continues to expand its business, please feel free to reach out at any time!

Media Contact:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blofin-digital-asset-management/



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Blofin
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Digital asset management agency Blofin raises US$10 million in A+ round investment, led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG)  
Mar 31, 2021 21:30 HKT/SGT
Defi Venture XFai Reveals Liquidity Generation Event, Project Backed by Angel Investor Roger Ver  
Mar 31, 2021 20:39 HKT/SGT
Honda Forza750, Jazz and Jazz Crosstar Named "Red Dot" Winners in Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2021  
Mar 31, 2021 20:27 HKT/SGT
KYORIN and Eisai Enter Into License Agreement Concerning the Development and Marketing of Vibegron, a Treatment for Overactive Bladder, in Four ASEAN Countries  
Mar 31, 2021 20:22 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Application Submitted for Additional Indication of Anti Cancer Agent Lenvima in Combination With Keytruda as a Treatment for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma in Japan  
Mar 31, 2021 20:18 HKT/SGT
HKC Convenes Special General Meeting on 23 April, 2021 For the Purpose of Considering and approving Privatisation Resolution   
Mar 31, 2021 20:08 HKT/SGT
BOE Varitronix and Himax Join Forces to Secure AMOLED Display Design-Win with a Leading New Energy Vehicle Maker  
Mar 31, 2021 19:40 HKT/SGT
Universal Medical Announced its 2020 Annual Results  
Mar 31, 2021 17:05 HKT/SGT
CDB Leasing Announces 2020 Annual Results  
Mar 31, 2021 16:32 HKT/SGT
Mazda Announces Mid-career Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 and Graduate Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023  
Mar 31, 2021 16:09 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World E-Sports and Gaming Summit - Asia 
16  -  17   April
Virtual
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
World Big Data & Analytics Show - India
20   April
Virtual
World AI Show - Australia
22   April
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       