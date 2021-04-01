Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 19:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BOE Varitronix Limited BOE Varitronix and Himax Join Forces to Secure AMOLED Display Design-Win with a Leading New Energy Vehicle Maker

HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BOE Varitronix Limited (HKEX: 710) ("BOE Varitronix or BOEVx"), a world leading supplier of automotive display products, and Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced they joined forces to secure a flexible AMOLED automotive display solution design-win with a leading new energy vehicle ("NEV") maker. The solution has recently been applied to the customer's upcoming launch of a flagship NEV model.



BOEVx and Himax partnered to offer the next generation flexible AMOLED automotive display in a 12.8-inch Center Information Display product (CID), adopting the Himax AMOLED driver IC and timing controller (TCON) solution. The AMOLED driver enables superior user visual enjoyment from a state-of-the-art OLED display from BOEVx with vivid and colorful image performance as well as modish panel curvature which benefits from the AMOLED panel and driver in COF technology. The Himax TCON supports dual-gate and MUX2 panel structure, 180-degree rotation with embedded color engine, along with an industry leading panel failure detection feature for passenger safety.



AMOLED displays have gained traction in various applications and are becoming the technology of choice for the high-end market as they provide better display quality and greater design flexibility. Himax's flexible AMOLED display driver and TCON solution combined with BOEVx's world-leading AMOLED display have been successfully adopted into the latest NEV model of major car makers.



Besides automotive flexible AMOLED solution, Himax also offers comprehensive automotive product portfolios for TFT-LCD displays, including in-cell TDDI, display driver, local dimming TCON, and high-speed P2P bridge IC. All have been broadly adopted, directly or indirectly, by automotive display module makers, including BOEVx, and Tier-1 automotive manufacturers and car brands placing Himax as the leading automotive driver supplier of the world.



In recent years, the smart vehicles industry has seen accelerating growth with all major global brands emphasizing more human-vehicle interaction upgrades, creating a trend towards large, personalized and super high resolution smart cockpit displays. Over the years, BOEVx has been promoting innovation in the field of smart cockpit display solutions, and is committed to providing car users with a more convenient, more comfortable and smarter driving experience. Currently, BOEVx has launched an S-shaped curved flexible AMOLED with 300mm in curvature and in triple-display form that is capable of displaying cluster information, center information as well as passenger entertainment content at the same time.



"Himax has been a long-term partner providing comprehensive automotive display solutions for BOEVx with leading specifications and professional service," said Mr. Jack Su, Chief Executive Officer of BOEVx. "We are pleased to extend our deep cooperation and jointly develop the flexible AMOLED display solution in BOEVx's next evolution display design."



"The partnership with BOEVx allows us to promote Himax's innovative automotive display solutions as well as nurture our leading-edge AMOLED technology," said Mr. Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax. "We are delighted to further collaborate with BOEVx to launch advanced display solutions to the ever-growing car market, especially for NEV."



About BOE Varitronix Limited



BOEVx (HKEX: 710) provides comprehensive and one-stop solutions and products, including the design, manufacturing and sales of automotive displays, industrial displays, home appliance application displays, and medical product displays. It combines rigorous research and development, innovative product design, flexible specifications and efficient production to maximize customer satisfaction. With focuses on automotive display business and continuously strengthens its own capabilities to become the world's leading smart automotive display and solution provider, providing customers with one-stop services such as automotive integrated display system and smart automotive display system. Through its global sales network, the Company operates businesses in China, Europe, Korea, Japan, America and etc. With years of intensive cultivation of automotive display business and the trust of customers, it has become one of the leading automotive display suppliers and has established strategic cooperation with many well-known and NEV manufacturers. Based on strong foundation in display products and technologies, BOEVx continues to grow and aims to become a leading automotive cockpit display system solution provider.



https://www.boevx.com



About Himax Technologies, Inc.



Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. We are a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, smartphone, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, we design and provide controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays (HUD) for automotive. We also offer CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as smartphone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance and AIoT. Founded in 2001 and Himax currently employs around 2,000 people. Himax has 3,016 patents granted and 550 patents pending approval worldwide as of February 28, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.



http://www.himax.com.tw



Forward Looking Statements



Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by BOEVx and Himax; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in Himax's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.



