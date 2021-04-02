Friday, 2 April 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JBL Relaunch of JBL in Malaysia takes Living to the Next Level with Immersive Audio Experience JBL's first-ever Virtual Event in Malaysia unveils 30 new lifestyle audio products from headphones, true wireless earphones, smart speakers, and home audio categories.

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - For over 70 years, leading audio brand JBL(R) has consistently contributed to the evolution of audio reproduction in professional, home, automotive, multimedia applications, and connected technologies. On Wednesday (March 31), JBL reintroduced a full range of lifestyle audio products through its first-ever media and partners' virtual event in Malaysia.



JBL brings its first-ever Virtual Event in Malaysia with the big unveil of more than 30 new lifestyle audio products across headphones, true wireless earphones, smart speakers, and home audio categories.







JBL, a lifestyle audio brand of Harman International (Harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is known for producing audio equipment with superior sound and an immersive audio experience for consumers and professional markets. Today, JBL loudspeakers are used in more than half of the world's movie theatres, sports stadiums, and music venues, and with well over 100 million portable speakers sold globally, JBL is the portable audio leader as well as the fastest-growing headphone brand on the planet.



Wednesday's virtual event was attended by esteemed local media friends, local partners and VIPs such as Ms Grace Koh, Vice President & General Manager, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific at Harman International; Mr Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn Bhd, the official brand distributor of JBL in Malaysia; and Mr Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager for Malaysia Market, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific at Harman International.



"We are beyond excited for the opportunity to work with JBL and bring award-winning audio to all Malaysians. In a myriad of ways, the wide variety of JBL products will elevate consumers' experience in music listening, movie watching, gaming and gatherings with their loved ones," said Mr Henry Yap, Managing Director of Global Best United (M) Sdn Bhd.



Over 30 new JBL lifestyle audio products from the headphones, Bluetooth speakers, Party Box series, JBL Quantum Gaming series, soundbars and true wireless earphones series were introduced in the virtual event to the excitement of consumers in Malaysia.



"JBL is all about pushing the boundaries for premium audio experience and products that address the needs of our customers. This is what we do best, amplifying music's ability to make people feel good, feel connected, and make life infinitely more entertaining. We have seen the emergence of discerning audiophiles and the growth of the online gaming market in Malaysia, therefore we are very confident that this relaunch is timely for us," added Mr Mitchell Wong, Business Development Manager for JBL Malaysia.



In addition to the product unveil, JBL Malaysia also announced new partnerships with local brands such as Tropicana Corporation Berhad and Babel, and artists such as Mustang Dance Academy under the new #JBLPeople campaign initiative, with the aim of building a JBL community in Malaysia and enabling a wider audience to have the opportunity to experience JBL products through various avenues.



JBL also announced a partnership with ESL for the ESL Mobile Open - League Of Legends: Wild Rift South East Asia ICON Series Malaysia Summer Season 2021. More information on this will be shared and updated on JBL Malaysia's social media platforms.



