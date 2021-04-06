Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 13:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Avantor
Avantor Named Best Bioprocessing Supplier in Single-Use Manufacturing at Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021
Company recognized for helping transform biologics production

Singapore, Apr 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, was named Best Bioprocessing Supplier in Single-Use Manufacturing at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021 held recently.

The award recognizes Avantor's contributions in facilitating biomanufacturing excellence with enhanced speed, reduced cost and superior quality, and reaffirms its critical role in biomanufacturing of biologics. Avantor was also awarded Best Company in Bioprocessing Excellence for Single-use Solutions at Biologics Manufacturing Korea 2020.

Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President, Biopharma Asia Middle East & Africa for the Company said, "Avantor has long been an open-architecture, single-use provider, offering complete design, manufacturing and logistics to support every stage of the biomanufacturing process. Our work in biopharma has never been more important. From the small-scale bench, to pilot plant and full commercial manufacturing, we enable our customers to reach the market with new treatments for patients - faster, safer and smarter."

Significance of single-use technologies:
- Robust and scalable, enabling transformative treatments to reach more patients globally.
- According to BioPharm International, a publication that integrates the science and business of biopharmaceuticals, single-use technologies are used in nearly 85% of pre-commercial manufacturing of biologics.
- Applications of biologics include monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) used in therapeutic solutions for immune-oncology and immunotherapy and cell and gene therapies which help to treat challenging illnesses, such as some cancers and genetic diseases.

For more information about Avantor's single-use solutions for biopharma manufacturing, watch this video: https://youtu.be/mfjZEfO_RVM.

About Avantor

Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

For information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avantorinc/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Avantor_News
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Avantorinc/

About Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Award 2021 (ABEA)

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence with enhanced speed, reduced cost, and superior quality. 2021 marks the fifth year of ABEA, which was first established in 2017 and backed by industry requests.

AMEA Media Contact
Christina Koh
Director - Communications, AMEA
Avantor
Phone: +65 9170 0169
Email: [email protected]

Source: Avantor and Financial News


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Avantor
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Avantor Links

http://www.avantorsciences.com

https://www.facebook.com/Avantorinc/

https://twitter.com/Avantor_News

https://youtu.be/mfjZEfO_RVM

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avantorinc/

Latest Press Releases
Volcano IPO Debut Sees Jump of 100% to 70 sen on ACE Market  
Apr 6, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup 2021 Announced  
Apr 6, 2021 16:47 HKT/SGT
Avantor Named Best Bioprocessing Supplier in Single-Use Manufacturing at Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021  
Apr 6, 2021 13:29 HKT/SGT
Join Asia's top Cloud and Cybersecurity Experts as they discuss Industry 4.0 developments at Digital Week, 20-22 April 2021  
Apr 6, 2021 11:05 HKT/SGT
Tiger Brokers Singapore Achieves 100% Growth in Account Openings for Three Consecutive Quarters in 2020; Continues to Focus on Untapped Gen Z Market  
Apr 6, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, AutoGrid to Boost Renewable Energy Use in Japan Towards Realization of Decarbonized Society with Virtual Power Plant Solution  
Apr 6, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
The Great Outdoors RV Announces Partnership with Top Off-grid Manufacturer Taxa Outdoors  
Apr 5, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Proposes Private Placement of up to 18 Million New Shares  
Apr 5, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Establishes Asia Hub in Singapore for Operation, Maintenance and After-Sales Servicing of Local Transportation Systems in the Region  
Apr 5, 2021 15:29 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Investment in e-Mobility Power  
Apr 5, 2021 14:03 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World E-Sports and Gaming Summit - Asia 
16  -  17   April
Virtual
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
World Big Data & Analytics Show - India
20   April
Virtual
World AI Show - Australia
22   April
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       