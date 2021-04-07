Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 23:30 HKT/SGT
Source: EQIBank
EQIFI Launched - Community Powered Global Banking Becomes a Reality

Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica, Apr 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica - EQIBank, one of the world's leading digital banks, announced today that it had launched EQIFI - A global DeFi alternative to traditional financial products.

Founded in 2015, EQIBank is a global but personal digital bank focused on emerging affluent, mass affluent, high net-worth, and corporate clients. Banking clients in over 180 countries worldwide, EQIBank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of global banking, including their BaaS and crypto OTC offerings.

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, EQIFI is positioned to become an industry world leader. With its DeFi products, EQIFI democratizes financial products previously only available to the privileged few.

Jason Blick, Chairman of EQIFI, commented "DeFi is easily one of the most exciting developments in the financial sector in a long time, and a fundamental challenge to modern finance. However, there are some issues those within the space are facing, including, for example, siloed operating models, legacy technology, and low liquidity. The answer is a global debt marketplace for both borrowers and lenders with real-world safeguards, access, and bridges."

EQIFI is a decentralized protocol for pooled lending, borrowing, and investing for ETH, ERC-20 tokens including wBTC, Stablecoins, and select fiat currencies. It provides a single uniform platform for DeFi products with access to bank accounts, custody, debit and credit cards, OTC, and wealth management.

EQIFI CEO Brad Yasar: "As firm believers in the value of decentralization, we were excited about DeFi from day one however the access to these products was limited. With EQIFI, we are bringing the best of both worlds together: decentralized global financial products together with seamlessly integrated easy to use global digital banking."

EQIFI's infrastructure is optimized for real-time digital interactions, placing the project at the forefront of embracing today's ever-demanding culture that wishes to embrace the evolution of digital technologies.

About EQIBank

Since its launch in 2015, EQIBank is the world's digital bank, offering a variety of bank accounts, credit cards, loans, traditional custody assets, digital custody, multi-asset exchange, stable coins, and DeFi products.

Social media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/eqifi2?s=21
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eqifi

Media contact
Company: EQIBank
Contact: David Cullinan
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.eqifi.com

