  • Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: WitLink
WitLink Crashes the Soft Cap Target during the On-Going Pre-Sale

London, UK - With increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to solve different industrial processes, the field of AI and ML is certainly the future of human existence. In a bid to close the existing gap and revolutionize the present-day AI space, the team behind WitLink has introduced its decentralized marketplace to the benefit of AI enthusiasts.

WitLink is a project geared towards giving AI enthusiasts, including students, trainers, professionals, enterprises, and AI experts the opportunity to profit from the artificial intelligence and machine learning space.

WAI Token

WAI is an ERC-compliant token and the native token of the WitLink project. The WAI token can be used for different purposes on the WitLink network, including to offer projects, purchase computing resources, and reward payouts for computing resources.

Additionally, POS token holders will be rewarded with the WAI token for their activities on the WitLink platform. Plus, the token can be used to pay platform fees and other goods and services.

On-going presale!

WitLink continues to present opportunities and that through the on-going Presale. With the Soft-Cap achieved, now it eyes the hard-cap!

WAI token is available to be purchased through BTC, ETH, BCH, and USDT. The price of 1 WAI token is 0.15 USD. And the listing price is confirmed at $0.25!

https://witlink.ai/dashboard/user/contribute

In the first phase tokens will be sold with a bonus of 1% in the purchase and referral bonus of 3%. The second phase a bonus of 0.5% in the purchase and referral bonus of 2%. The third and last phase with a bonus of 0.25% in the purchase and referral bonus of 1%.

Minimum token purchase of $1000 applies to receive bonus in the purchase.

About WitLink

WitLink is a blockchain-powered marketplace for everything Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The intention of the project is to bridge the existing which technology firms face while accessing artificial intelligence and machine learning experts.

WitLink accommodates a wide range of AI enthusiasts, including AI experts, students, AI service providers, enterprises, as well as, AI trainers. WitLink parades a team of experienced AI and ML experts who understands the blockchain ecosystem and how to use data to achieve automation. The team is also proficient in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to solve the challenges of mankind.

Social links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WitLink
Telegram: https://t.me/WitLinkcom
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/witlinkai
Instagram: www.instagram.com/witlinkai/
Medium: https://medium.com/@WitLink

Media contact
Company: WitLink
Contact: Aidan Graham
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://www.witlink.ai

