Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 03:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Deltacore Capital, LLC
Deltacore Capital, LLC launches Deltacore Digital Global LP

AUSTIN, TX, Apr 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Deltacore Capital, LLC, the crypto-firm behind Deltacore Digital Assets LP, a hedge fund that trades crypto-assets, has announced Deltacore Digital Global LP, a 506(c) overseas hedge fund offering for international clients who wish to access Deltacore's proprietary investment strategy, which has yielded 560.9% since its inception in April, 2018. Austin-based Deltacore has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency trading in the United States and is now placed to offer this opportunity to individuals and institutions around the globe.


Deltacore Capital LLC, an award-winning Austin, TX-based hedge fund firm focusing on digital (crypto) assets.(www.DeltacoreCapital.com)


Deltacore employs proprietary solutions that give it a unique advantage in the digital asset market. In addition to its research-driven, risk-managed investment strategies, Deltacore utilizes multiple verticals to complement its primary strategy, delivering upside during market volatility. Nor does it take a single-step approach to a market that is evolving daily. Deltacore has developed a technical trading strategy, focused on momentum and event-driven trades, using lending, staking, and other decentralized (DeFi) strategies to capture additional yield. The team is dedicated to providing clients full exposure to digital assets, with the risk management structure inherent in a traditional hedge fund.

This has placed Deltacore Digital Assets LP in the top 40 of all 13,338 reporting funds by measure of its 2020 net performance according to Preqin. Deltacore Digital Assets has received multiple recognition awards for net monthly returns and ranks among the top 10, BARCLAYHEDGE Cryptocurrency by Sharpe ratio, over a rolling 12 month period.

"We're not here to predict markets, we're here to be prepared for markets. Regardless of what happens, there's always an opportunity. Preparation and proactive strategies keep us running during the toughest of times," said Mark Palomba, Founder, CIO and General Partner at Deltacore Capital.

The launch of Deltacore Digital Global LP marks a step in the continued growth of Deltacore Capital, and the cryptoasset market generally. With top economists and institutions moving into the cryptocurrency space, and the world moving towards mass adoption, the market for digital assets is only in the beginning stages. What was a relatively unknown investment vehicle a few years ago has recently become an essential addition to any portfolio. To learn more about Deltacore Capital LLC, please visit www.deltacoredigital.com.

Deltacore Capital LLC - Austen, TX and Tampa, FLA - https://deltacorecapital.com.



Topic: New market for product
Source: Deltacore Capital, LLC
Sectors: Daily Finance, FX & Digital Currencies, Funds & Equities, FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Deltacore Capital, LLC launches Deltacore Digital Global LP  
Apr 7, 2021 03:00 HKT/SGT
EQIFI Launched - Community Powered Global Banking Becomes a Reality  
Apr 6, 2021 23:30 HKT/SGT
WitLink Crashes the Soft Cap Target during the On-Going Pre-Sale  
Apr 6, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
Volcano IPO Debut Sees Jump of 100% to 70 sen on ACE Market  
Apr 6, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup 2021 Announced  
Apr 6, 2021 16:47 HKT/SGT
Avantor Named Best Bioprocessing Supplier in Single-Use Manufacturing at Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2021  
Apr 6, 2021 13:29 HKT/SGT
Join Asia's top Cloud and Cybersecurity Experts as they discuss Industry 4.0 developments at Digital Week, 20-22 April 2021  
Apr 6, 2021 11:05 HKT/SGT
Tiger Brokers Singapore Achieves 100% Growth in Account Openings for Three Consecutive Quarters in 2020; Continues to Focus on Untapped Gen Z Market  
Apr 6, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, AutoGrid to Boost Renewable Energy Use in Japan Towards Realization of Decarbonized Society with Virtual Power Plant Solution  
Apr 6, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
The Great Outdoors RV Announces Partnership with Top Off-grid Manufacturer Taxa Outdoors  
Apr 5, 2021 23:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World E-Sports and Gaming Summit - Asia 
16  -  17   April
Virtual
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
World Big Data & Analytics Show - India
20   April
Virtual
World AI Show - Australia
22   April
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       