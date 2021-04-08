Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 20:41 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: World Cloud Show Global Cloud Experts Gathered together to Discuss the Roadmap for Cloud Adoption in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Endorsed by the Saudi Cloud Computing Association and powered by Oracle, the KSA edition of World Cloud Show convened over 300 online participants that included high-profile CISOs, Cloud leaders and visionaries alongside cloud experts and influencers from global enterprises.

Saudi Arabia, Apr 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - In an age of unprecedented possibilities, World Cloud Show - KSA attracted prominent voices in the cloud space. Some of the top speakers who attended the event that took place on 29 March 2021 included, Fahad A. Alhamed, Chairman of the board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association; Khalid Alohali, Emerging Technology and Innovation leader, Oracle; Badar Khan, Director of Digital Mobility, NEOM and Salem Mohammed Baras, Director, Cloud and Digital Platforms, Solutions by STC; A Karthik, Chief Evangelist, ManageEngine to name a few.



An image from World Cloud Show - KSA streamed live on 29 March 2021



World Cloud Show - KSA covered key topics such as Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation in the New Normal, Cloud framework and security strategies for the KSA Government Authorities, Overcoming Hybrid Cloud Management Challenges, Powering Cloud Computing with AI: The dynamic-duo and more.



Highlights and key takeaways from World Cloud Show - KSA



A tech talk by Khalid Alohali - Emerging Technology and Innovation leader at Oracle focused primarily on the importance and key drivers of cloud adoption. He also shed light on the importance and key drivers of cloud adoption.



The show also featured an interesting tech talk by Nabil Zoldjalali, Director of Cloud Security, Darktrace on the topic "Weathering the Storm: the challenges of securing Cloud & SaaS applications."



In a panel discussion on the topic 'Cloud framework and security strategies for the KSA Government Authorities', moderated by Abdelmajed A Saeed, Tech Speaker, Cyber Security/ AI/ Technology Expert, the panellists discussed key areas such as Legal framework and strategies for the Cloud Deployment in KSA region, Smart Cities and Cloud Technologies: challenger or enabler and much more.



The panellists who joined the discussion included Faisal Bin Humaid - Executive Manager, Cybersecurity & Risk OT/IT, ACWA Power; Ahmed Aldammas, Executive Director Cybersecurity and Risk at The Council Of Cooperative Health Insurance and Dr. Aseel Addawood, KSA AI & Data Science Ambassador, Oracle.



"The global pandemic has raised its profile and fuelled cloud adoption, with IT now being seen more strategically than before Covid-19," said Mohsin Raza Khan, SE Manager, Nutanix in his keynote at the World Cloud Show - KSA.



A tech talk by Karim Kalaawi, Executive Vice President - Alliances, Cloud4C and Ram Sajja, Global Head - Cloud Engineering and Operations, Cloud4C spoke about how Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation and also explained how Cloud4C can help different organisations in adopting cloud.



The show also featured an interesting International fireside chat which emphasized the importance of data privacy and how each country has set its data privacy policies in place.



The speakers who joined the discussion included Vijay Bharti - CISO and SVP of Cyber Security Practice, Happiest Minds Technologies and Juan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City.



In a tech talk by Girish Chandangoudar, VP, Head of Infrastructure Management Service, Happiest Minds Technologies, shared his perspective on the rise of hybrid cloud technology over the past 20 years. He also discussed the challenges faced by enterprises and how to overcome them through a phased approach, key building blocks for monitoring, managing and securing the hybrid cloud.



"Virtual events are an excellent opportunity for everyone in the industry to come together during these difficult times. Affordable and intelligent cloud solutions & strategies are the need of the hour," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



The show also featured some interesting giveaway contests by the Platinum Sponsors - Cloud4c and Happiest Minds. The winner of the Cloud4c giveaway walked home with a Samsung Galaxy Tab where as the winner of the Happiest Minds giveaway walked home with a 3 hours of complimentary consulting on Cloud infra and Security Services Adoption.



Endorsed by the Saudi Cloud Computing Association, World Cloud Show - KSA was powered by Oracle and was officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - Darktrace; Platinum Sponsors - Nutanix, Cloud4C and Happiest Minds and Sliver Sponsor - ManageEngine



About World Cloud Show



World Cloud Show takes place in strategic locations across the world which gathers pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals.



The show will feature exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications of cloud-based solutions.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Karthik A

Marketing Lead

Trescon

[email protected]





Topic: Press release summary

Source: World Cloud Show

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



World Cloud Show Mar 27, 2021 03:36 HKT/SGT Global Cloud Experts Gather to Address Roadmap for Cloud-First Approach in the Kingdom Feb 12, 2021 19:26 HKT/SGT Saudi Arabia set to become the next cloud computing hub as major leaders share their vision at World Cloud Show - KSA More news >> News Alerts