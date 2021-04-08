Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Launches the First NFT Trading Platform in Hong Kong
Facilitating the Development of the Digital Art Market

HONG KONG, Apr 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange ("HKD.com"), the first digital asset exchange to combine both an online platform and a sizable physical store in Hong Kong, plans to launch a one-stop NFT (Non-Fungible Token) trading platform in the third quarter of this year. It will be the first digital asset exchange in Hong Kong to introduce the blockchain technology and provide the NFT trading platform.


Mr. Kelvin Yeung, founder and CEO of HKD.com introduced the details of the NFT Trading Platform.


As the wave of globalization of digital crypto asset activities is sweeping through the entire world, NFT becomes the hot topic. As a head start, HKD.com plans to launch the NFT trading platform in Hong Kong, name as HKD.com NFT Trading Platform (tentatively), provides artists with an online platform for the artworks publishing, promotion, trading and payment, with diversified product categories, including digital art, encrypted collections of animation, music and movies etc. On the trading platform, users can trade through public offer or bidding, and carry out token trading and exchange; while artists can also publish their own digital artworks through the trading platform. HKD.com supports multi-national legal tender, major cryptocurrencies, and over-the-counter legal tender trading services. In addition, serving as a one-stop service platform, HKD.com also provides physical store exhibition services for artists.

Mr. Kelvin Yeung, founder and CEO of HKD.com, said, considering the lack of a credible trading platform for digital creation in Hong Kong's current market, HKD.com is determined to introduce the business of NFT and launch the trading platform. This not only can help the local artists to add value to their talents, but also can drive the development of the art market.

NFT is a new form of digital assets, issued digital creations content of digital design digital music, digital video etc. on the blockchain. NFT is unique and can own the specific token authenticating ownership of the content. NFT can be widely used, and currently, is applied and growing fast in the art market.

About Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange
Established in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange (HKD.com) is a world-class platform for global digital asset trading. HKD.com is committed to the physicalization and popularization of digital currencies. In addition to a highly secured online digital currency trading platform, HKD.com has also set up a 10,000 sq. ft. store for digital currency trading in Hong Kong's core commercial district, making it one of the biggest digital asset exchanges in Hong Kong. HKD.com also installs numerous cryptocurrency ATMs in Hong Kong and launches a POS system to promote cryptocurrency payment, enabling investors a convenient and reliable digital finance experience.

Website: https://www.hkd.com/

Media enquiries:
Hong Kong Asia Culture Dissemination
Tel: (852) 5578 2791



