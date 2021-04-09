Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 9, 2021
Thursday, 8 April 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Libertex Client Receives One-of-a-Kind Experience
Online trader receives a surprise custom Audi RSQ8 courtesy of Libertex

LONDON, Apr 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 25 March, one online trading enthusiast received an unexpected gift from Libertex in the form of a one-of-a-kind customised car presented at the home grounds of Tottenham Hotspur football club.




Custom Yiannimize Audi RSQ8 handed to Libertex lucky client

A 36-year-old from London had won the top prize in the latest promotion from Libertex: a brand new Audi RSQ8 customised by the Yiannimize team. The standard RSQ8 is already a premium vehicle of the highest degree, but thanks to Yianni and his team, this one exudes style like no other.

Top stars from the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club called up Yiannimize to arrange the custom job for the Audi RSQ8, and the enhanced vehicle was presented to the Libertex client in A-list style at the club's home field of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by Yianni himself.

"Our entire philosophy can be summed up in this simple mission statement: Trade for More," said Libertex Chief Marketing Officer Marios Chailis. "Trading isn't about charts or moving numbers on a spreadsheet. It is a real chance to empower people to go for that little extra they want in life. We started this platform to make asset trading easy and accessible for everyone, and this is the perfect way for us to show just what is possible using our technology."

Tottenham Hotspur Partnerships Executive Ross Dickson said, "Libertex have been fantastic partners and it is great to be a part of something so exciting. Being able to welcome the winner into our home to collect their prize was truly a magnificent event! I'm sure we will be able to do some more events like this soon."

The Spurs players themselves were excited to see how the prize would be received. They recorded personalised greetings, saying, "We hope you enjoy it! Remember, Trade for More and Come on, you Spurs!"

Both Yiannimize and Libertex had their expectations vindicated when the lucky client was bowled over at the sight of being presented with the car. He had no reason to expect the car at all. It was a total surprise for him, just a reward for being a loyal client.

To view related video, please click here. https://youtu.be/24k7qRE9Iw4

Libertex: Trade for More

Libertex is a fast, user-friendly trading platform that enables users to trade on the financial market 24/7 on the web or via smartphone. The broker offers over 250 financial instruments, including stocks, shares, currencies, indices, oil and gas, precious metals and more. With over 20 years of financial market and online trading experience, Libertex has won over 40 international awards, including two accolades for Best Trading Platform from Forex Report and European CEO magazine in 2020.

Libertex has long been at the forefront of trading technology, but with the advent of its new Trade For More initiative, the company is set to take access to market success to the next level. As well as further special events, Libertex shares the love of the beautiful game with all its clients via football prizes and VIP access to Tottenham Hotspur and Valencia CF, their official football partner.

London is the latest port of call for Libertex as the company sets its sights on establishing a new headquarters in the UK capital in the near future. To stay up to date with more information, visit Libertex.com.

