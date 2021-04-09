Friday, 9 April 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Apr 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is proud to announce the beginning of a strategic partnership with Sylo, a decentralised software development firm and the creators of the Sylo Network and Sylo Smart Wallet.







Through this collaboration, Moonstake will connect Sylo with their robust API/SDK solution, thereby enabling staking functionalities in the Sylo Smart Wallet and allowing Sylo users to earn passive income from their idle crypto assets. Additionally, Moonstake and Sylo will also collaborate to spread awareness about blockchain and decentralised technologies through joint marketing initiatives.



This partnership is exciting for Sylo as it will see their over 400,000 users across more than 80 countries gain access to staking functionalities powered by Moonstake from within their flagship app, the Sylo Smart Wallet.



Founded in 2010, Sylo is committed to decentralisation and has created an ecosystem consisting of digital consumer wallet software, applications, infrastructure and developer tools in order to usher in a decentralised future worth looking forward to.



A unique wallet app that combines digital asset management with decentralised communication, the Sylo Smart Wallet is a savvy decentralised e-wallet that enables users to purchase, store, track, send, and receive crypto assets, explore the world of Ethereum dApps by means of a Web3 Browser, pay with cryptocurrency in the real world, and provides secure communicate with friends and family by chat or audio/video call.



Born over a year ago with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia, since its inception Moonstake has developed highly user-friendly wallets for both Web and Mobile (iOS/Android) that are compatible with over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operational launch in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach USD 800 Million in staked assets over just six months. Within a year of its founding, Moonstake became ranked in the top 10 of the world's premier staking service providers and it continues to strongly expand its business.



Mitsuru Tezuka, the Founder of Moonstake, says of the partnership: "The Sylo Smart Wallet is an interesting e-wallet that combines the functionality of a flexible digital asset management tool and a secure instant messaging app. We are happy to help proper crypto projects like Sylo enable staking in their wallet so that users can have more ways to earn with crypto. With a wide selection of PoS coins and attractive yield rates from our high-quality staking pools, we are confident that users will be pleased with their staking experience on Sylo powered by Moonstake."



Dorian Johannink, Co-Founder and Business Director of Sylo, says: "We're pleased to offer our community of global users yet another way to access the benefits of crypto. As always, our user flow has been designed with simplicity in mind and staking via Moonstake in the Sylo Smart Wallet will make earning from digital assets simple enough for people everywhere."



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Centrality support Moonstake's innovative journey.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 800 Million. https://www.moonstake.io/



About Sylo



Sylo is a New Zealand-based software development house founded in 2010. Committed to decentralisation, they are the core developers of the Sylo Network, the Sylo Protocol and the Sylo Smart Wallet. A next-gen app, the Sylo Smart Wallet sleekly combines a digital asset wallet with a decentralised private messenger. The app allows users to request and receive payments in chat, purchase, store and interact with digital assets such as BTC, ETH, XTZ, or any ERC-20 compatible token like SYLO, in a non-custodial wallet, utilise a Web3 Ethereum dApp browser, and pay using cryptocurrency in the real world. For further announcements, follow Sylo on Twitter, Medium or visit www.sylo.io.



Download the Sylo Smart Wallet from the Google Play or Apple App stores.

- Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.sylo.dapp

- Apple App stores https://itunes.apple.com/app/apple-store/id1452964749





