Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 05:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Accuvest Global Advisors
Rational Dynamic Brands Fund (HSUTX) Awarded 5-star Morningstar Rating

Walnut Creek, Calif., Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Accuvest Global Advisors is pleased to announce multiple portfolios featured in its Alpha Brands(TM) U.S. equity suite have been recognized with Informa Top Guns awards. 'Alpha Brands Core Equity' and 'Dynamic Brands Equity' together won 10 PSN Top Guns designations for Q4 2020. Alpha Brands(TM) U.S. equity strategies is designed to help investors gain access to the primary driver of the economy: U.S. Household Consumption.

Accuvest also proudly announces that as of February 28, 2021, the Rational Dynamic Brands mutual fund (Ticker: HSUTX), was awarded a 5-star Morningstar Rating, as well as an Investors Choice for "Best Equity Fund < $100M in Assets" Award. Accuvest serves as the sub-advisor to the Rational Dynamic Brands mutual fund.

The Dynamic Brands strategy is anchored to a timeless and commonsense theme: Global Household Consumption. Accuvest believes that this $44 trillion a year investment opportunity is so large and predictable that it warrants a dedicated place in a portfolio. By investing in the most relevant consumer-facing brands and giving the maximum flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions it has been able to deliver significant outperformance for its clients.

"Accuvest is thrilled to receive a 5-star Morningstar rating," said David Garff, President and CIO of Accuvest. "Since Accuvest took over the Dynamic Brands fund in October 2017, its team has worked tirelessly to deliver something unique in the marketplace. Combining the proprietary Brand Relevancy scoring system with deep sector and factor analysis, Accuvest has been able to achieve excellent results for its investors. As Accuvest moves forward we feel that it will be critical to continue being precise in exposure, but flexible in risk-taking."

The Alpha Brands(TM) suite of equity strategies references a proprietary Index called The Alpha Brands Consumer Spending Index(TM). The Index tracks the 200 most relevant Brands, identifying the growth and innovation leaders across 70 consumer-facing industries. Alpha Brands 'Dynamic Brands Equity' strategy is an actively managed and focused portfolio of the brands best suited for the current macro environment.

"Investors are chronically underweight in the single most important driver of every major economy namely consumption. In the consumption economy, companies that own strong brands tend to have better financial metrics which, in aggregate, tend to be predictors of strong stock performance," said Eric Clark, Portfolio Manager. "Our ambitious goal is to outperform the market over rolling 3-year periods on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis by monitoring the macro environment and anchoring our portfolio to companies that own strong brands."

About Accuvest Global Advisors
Accuvest Global Advisors, with a U.S. and international client base of institutions, financial advisors and high net worth investors, carefully navigates complex global capital markets. An SEC-registered advisor, Accuvest offers a wide range of investment solutions through an innovative, global investment philosophy. Discretionary portfolios include the global equity Country First(TM) ETF suite of products, the equity portfolio Alpha Brands(TM) suite of products, and ETF and mutual fund Custom Models designed for you.

For more information please visit: Accuvest.com or Globalbrandsmatter.com.
For media, please contact: Accuvest Global Advisors, [email protected].
Or visit LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/accuvest-global-advisors/
Accuvest Global Advisors - Alpha Brands, at Morningstar: www.morningstar.com/funds/xnas/hsutx/quote

SOURCE: Accuvest Global Advisors




Topic: Awards
Source: Accuvest Global Advisors
Sectors: Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bussr Rolls Out Nekla Digital Payments to Millions of Users  
Apr 14, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
Rational Dynamic Brands Fund (HSUTX) Awarded 5-star Morningstar Rating  
Apr 14, 2021 05:00 HKT/SGT
ENEDEX Announces World's First Polkadot Moonbean Cross-Chain DEX for Energy Trading  
Apr 13, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd commences trading in the U.S. on the OTC Markets  
Apr 13, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Tokyo Century and DOCOMO to Globally Expand EDGEMATRIX Edge-AI Platform for Video Surveillance & Monitoring  
Apr 13, 2021 16:57 HKT/SGT
China Dynamics Enters into MOU to Create Exclusive Distribution Network in the Americas  
Apr 13, 2021 16:55 HKT/SGT
PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk. Selects Pepperi to Power Digital Transformation  
Apr 13, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Renews Key Systems for Japan Meteorological Agency, Contributing to Completion of Centralized Virtualization Platform  
Apr 13, 2021 14:28 HKT/SGT
DouYin Develops Interest E-commerce, Joy Spreader's Marketing Technology Presents Promising Future  
Apr 13, 2021 12:34 HKT/SGT
NEC recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks for two consecutive years  
Apr 13, 2021 10:52 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World E-Sports and Gaming Summit - Asia 
16  -  17   April
Virtual
CFO & Treasury Summit
20   April
Virtual
World Big Data & Analytics Show - India
20   April
Virtual
World AI Show - Australia
22   April
Virtual
Mastering Clean Hydrogen (Online Course)
26   April
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships (Online Course)
5   May
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       