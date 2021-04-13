Monday, 12 April 2021, 19:57 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Participated in 2021 Spring China Food and Drinks Fair Launched Another New Beverage Product

Continued to Grow Its Own Brand Business and Signed 30 New Distributors

HONG KONG, Apr 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce that Shandong Tiantong Food Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Tiantong Food (Yichang) Ltd. ("Yichang Tiantong") was invited to participate in the 104th Spring China Food & Drinks Fair (the "Fair") which has been recently held in Chengdu City in China. The Fair is one of the largest and most influential events in the food industry in Asia, with tens of thousands of exhibitors, and an estimated total transaction value of over RMB10billion. During the Fair, the Group successfully signed letter of intents with 30 new regional distributors, laying a strong foundation for the Group to continuously grow its own brand business in 2021.



The Group's exhibition booth and new products display area at the Fair



During the Fair, the Group exhibited most of its popular processed fruit and beverage products under its own brands, "Bingo Times", "Tiantong Times" and "fruit zz", "Shiok Party", the new vitamins sports beverage product series, and "Yao Guo Ji", the recently launched fruit juice beverage products. The Group aims to bringing more choices and freshness to potential consumers and distributors.



"Yao Guo Ji" is a new series of fruit juice products developed taking into consideration of the Group's analysis on the consumer needs in the beverage market in China. The Group's R&D team has also leveraged its strong knowledge on processed fruit products and formulated this series of drinks with the focus on a scientific combination of large and real fruit pulp, fruit juice and vitamin. At present, the Group has launched three flavors of fruit juice, including peach, grape and strawberry. It is expected that more flavors, such as lychee, orange, coconut, hawthorn, pear, and loquat will be launched in the future.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and Executive Director of the Group, said, "We are honored to attend this leading industry event again. The Spring China Food & Drinks Fair has not only provided an opportunity for the Group to market and promote its products to the industry players, but also allowed all key industry players such as distributors, buyers and consumers across China to exchange information and trade with each other. Market research reports has shown that consumers' health awareness has gradually increased in recent years. Domestic consumers have a high demand for natural, healthy and non-additive food and beverage products. The Group has been seizing this opportunity and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy and safe fruit and beverage products. We have confident that our "Shiok Party" fruit juice vitamins sports beverage series and "Yao Guo Ji" fruit juice beverage series with large and real fruit pulp will become one of the favorable choices of low-sugar and healthy drinks and be favored by consumers of all ages in the market."



About Tianyun International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminium foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party "Shiok Party".



The Group has been consistently committed to provide healthy and safe products to its customers. As one of the food enterprises with the most complete quality certifications, we have been continuously dedicated to adhering to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food production standard reviews and audits from several the UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own brand processed fruit products have continued to obtain a high degree of market recognition and became the first fruit processor in China's fruit processing industry to place the "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.





For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com









