  • Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 16:00 HKT/SGT
PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk. Selects Pepperi to Power Digital Transformation

New York, NY, Apr 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Pepperi, a leading omnichannel B2B sales platform for brands and wholesalers, today announced that PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk. (publicly listed in Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) with ticker DMND), the largest refrigerated food and beverage manufacturer and distribution company in Indonesia, has selected Pepperi as part of its digital transformation strategy.

"After years of manual order entries which resulted in a high rate of human errors, we were looking for a unified B2B sales platform that would automate sales processes and improve visibility into product ranges and stock levels," said Joanito Iwan Tamsil, Corporate IT Head for PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk.

With a high number of SKUs, and tons of customers resulting in an enormous volume of daily orders, Pepperi offered us an enterprise-grade, omni-channel B2B sales platform with its unique, private label, out-of-the-box native mobile app and browser-based solution. Pepperi's unmatched flexibility, enables us to streamline our sales processes and easily configure the ever-changing demands of our national market," he added.

This implementation, that goes live on April 19th, marks the first step in a long-standing partnership with Pepperi, as PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk. begins to roll out B2B e-Commerce to its first 75,000 customers across Indonesia.

"In the first stage, we anticipate 50% of customers to be placing orders via the mobile self-service app" said Norman Chen, President Director, PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk.

"The digital catalog, with its interactive search capabilities, opens up a plethora of opportunities for more potential and returning clients by enabling them to discover more products, deals and promotions," continued Chen. "I am very confident that the scale of Pepperi's platform will help us achieve a 20% increase in sales," he added.

"We are honored and excited to cooperate with PT Diamond Indonesia Tbk., to power their digital transformation and to make their vision become a reality," said Ofer Yourvexel, co-founder and CEO of Pepperi. "This is another important step in our successful, long-lasting partnership with the largest food and distribution company in Indonesia, and another example of how our unique mobile B2B e-Commerce platform makes a difference."

About Pepperi

Pepperi serves over 1,200 mid-size and large brands & wholesale distributors in more than 65 countries. To empower them to respond quickly and easily to changing market conditions, the Pepperi platform connects siloed B2B sales channels using a purpose-built, Cloud-based and code-free configuration tool. Pepperi's flexible platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce and sales force automation into an integrated mobile and browser-based solution that runs natively on all devices and is a one-stop-shop for all their B2B sales needs.

About PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk.

PT Diamond Food Indonesia Tbk. (IDX: DMND) is the leading integrated F&B platform in Indonesia. The Company started operations in 1974 as an ice cream producer and has now grown to be one of the most reputable food and beverage product suppliers in Indonesia. Through its subsidiaries, DMND integrated platform combines portfolios of distinguished branded products from various prominent and diverse product categories, upstream to downstream cold chain distribution networks reaching the entire territory of Indonesia with 21 distribution points and more than 900 shipping fleets supplying 34 provinces in Indonesia.

Media contact
Company: Pepperi Ltd
Contact: Ethan Lassman
Telephone: +972 526457002
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.pepperi.com
Address: 44 West 28th Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10001

