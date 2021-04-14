Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 08:02 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Live Online Masterclass: Power Purchase Agreement

Singapore, Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Power Purchase Agreement online course and it will be commencing live on 10th May 2021. Throughout the five sessions, you will learn from the European experience and be able to structure and manage a successful Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).







There are many moving pieces affecting the future of electric power development in emerging market. Unlike the past Independent Power Project models, which featured standardised take-or-pay contracts - today's market demands more innovative incentives to ensure better availability, better performance, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Economies throughout developing countries urgently need to master the key tools, models, and lessons learned for transforming and strengthening today's electricity sector. These include the latest models in negotiating Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), in designing and managing new competitive power markets, as well as attracting the right mix of renewable energy sources.



Benefits of Attending



- Negotiate fair and sustainable PPAs

- Structure successful PPAs based upon your own company's risk profile and risk allocation needs

- Expose to international experience in IPP development

- Learn theory and practice of pricing and tariff design

- Perform a policy and risk analysis of PPA contracts

- Improve your awareness of the common pitfalls and mistakes to avoid in today's private power investments

- Lead successful power project finance transactions



This live online training course gives you clear explanations of the new models of PPA risk allocation, of designing and managing competitive power markets, attracting private investments in renewable energy, through a series of real case examples of contracts and markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America. Furthermore, cases stimulate independent thinking and discussion among participants.



Want to learn more?

Simply email to [email protected] or call +65 6325 0351 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/ppa-online .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



