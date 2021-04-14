Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 08:05 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Launches Online Masterclass on Power & Infrastructure Project Finance

Singapore, Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Power and Infrastructure Project Finance online course and it will be commencing live on 1st June 2021. Throughout the five sessions of the course, you will be able to create a bankable project finance structure in terms of risk allocation and the commercial and financial structure.







Project finance is widely used for large infrastructure projects ranging from roads and bridges to oil and gas and renewable energy projects. The structuring technique is very versatile and enables project risks to be allocated to the parties best able to manage them - which facilitates the raising of long term debt with recourse to the project developer limited to its initial investment commitment.



The correct allocation of risk through an appropriate commercial structure is the foundation of a sound financing plan and this course will develop these themes by walking through the commercial contracts and finance documentation and provide an understanding of how to determine the optimal amount of debt using cash flow and ratio analysis. Current project financing circumstances from around the world will be discussed though case study exercises.

Investment committees need to be sure that all risk aspects have been studied and the course will detail the key elements of the due diligence exercise. The course will also provide a guide on how to approach the debt market.



On completion of this course, you will understand:



- How power and infrastructure projects are structured and financed

- How to identify project risks and mitigation strategies

- The role of the financial model and cash flow and ratio analysis

- Debt sizing techniques

- Project finance term sheets and loan documentation

- Contract documentation

- The due diligence process

- How to efficiently identify viable project prospects

- How to approach the debt market



This online course is interactive using a combination of presentations, case studies and exercises. Questions and discussion are encouraged to gain useful practical business insights. Subject to preserving confidentiality, you are welcome to seek solutions to live situations.



Want to learn more?

Simply email to [email protected] or call +65 6325 0351 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/powerprojectfinance-online .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Weslyn Lee

Tel: +65 6325 0351

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.infocusinternational.com





Source: Infocus International Group

Source: Infocus International Group

