Singapore, Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched another session of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contracts for Energy Industry online course and it will be commencing live on 15th June 2021. Throughout the five sessions, you will learn a comprehensive analysis of EPC contracts and of the key considerations in projects and disputes where such contracts are used.







This course provides an in-depth analysis of EPC contracts, their interface with other project documents and their role in the project lifecycle. It discusses key risk allocation issues, and the structuring of the contract in a project financing context. You will be introduced to the key terms and negotiation issues in EPC arrangements, the role and incorporation of technical details, and the impact of project specifications in EPC arrangements.



Benefits of Attending:



- Best practices in negotiating EPC contracts

- Understand the procurement options for projects and the associated risks and opportunities

- Consider alternative pricing, incentivisation and risk allocation approaches

- Develop an understanding of the current EPC market and the legal risks associated with such forms of contracting

- Learn what the major areas of dispute may be in construction projects and how to manage them

- Understand the key specificities of construction projects in your region of the world



This course will benefit participants with different levels of experience. For those with no experience, it will provide a basic tool kit of what EPC contracts look like, what are the major terms and perspectives of owners, contractors and lenders, as well as familiarity with what the major areas of dispute may be during the construction phase and how to manage them. For the more experienced, it will be a masterclass on EPC contracts, covering the key commercial and technical issues in the construction market today. The course director has vast experience of EPC contracts and can answer literally any question on the subject.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



