Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Launches Wind Power Live Online Training

Singapore, Apr 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Mastering Wind Power online course and it will be commencing live on 23rd June 2021. Throughout the five sessions, you will learn the essential guide to the business of wind power project planning & development.







You will gain an excellent understanding of all the key factors facing wind power developers and investors, from resource assessment and energy production complexities, through technology trends, project development and planning challenges, to financial returns and risks. The course will include the illustration of key concepts using online tools, wind resource datasets, energy yield, financial and other simple calculations, along with discussion of key planning and market environment considerations.



Benefits of Attending:



- Learn from global experiences in wind power project development

- Understand unique properties of wind resource, and how these feed into financial risk analysis

- Gain a business-focused, up-to-date perspective on current and emerging wind technology innovations and project delivery best practices

- Analyse and discuss practical and project delivery risks facing wind power projects, including key stakeholder engagements

- Get hands-on with a financial model to better understand financial risks and returns for wind power projects

- Compare and contrast the unique extra costs and complexities of offshore wind projects with those onshore



In keeping with the business-focused theme of the course, any illustrative materials are designed to provide time-efficient clarification of the key course takeaways, aimed at commercially-focused business developers and investors. They are therefore accessible to non-experts, not designed to replicate the complex or in-depth detailed planning undertaken - over much longer periods! - by experienced engineers and technical teams.



Simply email to [email protected] or call +65 6325 0351 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/wind-online .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Weslyn Lee

Tel: +65 6325 0351

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.infocusinternational.com





