  Monday, April 19, 2021
Monday, 19 April 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Sanofi Renews Partnership with Cielo to Strengthen its Talent Acquisition Strategy in Asia

SINGAPORE, Apr 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cielo, the world's leading Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider, has renewed its partnership with Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company, to help them hire the best talent in Asia.

Cielo has been working with Sanofi in Asia since 2018 to provide cutting-edge talent sourcing and recruiting strategies in the region, helping Sanofi transform its approach to talent acquisition. The partnership covers key Asian markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Cambodia. Cielo is also Sanofi's RPO partner in the US and Latin America - a testament to our strategic approach and global offering.

"Life sciences leaders such as Sanofi are rapidly transforming their talent acquisition strategies. We are excited to renew our strategic partnership with Sanofi and continue to help them deliver on their commitment in offering innovative healthcare solutions to patients by providing in-demand talent in Asia," said Seb O'Connell, President of EMEA and APAC, Cielo. "We believe that the right talent is a key enabler for any organisation to unlock its true potential and achieve its business goals, and we are proud to support Sanofi."

Speaking about the partnership, Andrea Paola Poggio, Head of Talent for Sanofi Asia said, "At Sanofi, our employees are key to our success, and we are always looking for talent who are willing to join us to drive our ambition in empowering lives of our patients. As one of the leading providers of RPO for life sciences and being agile and flexible to deliver at a fast speed, Cielo has enabled Sanofi to benefit from scalable talent acquisition solutions, and reduced time-to-hire; key elements to build a diverse & talented workforce with targeted capabilities for a rapidly changing context."

"At Cielo, our teams are driven by an overarching purpose of providing superior experiences and outcomes to our clients and this relentless drive to challenge ourselves to do better fosters a strong sense of trust and mutual respect with our clients. Sanofi's renewed partnership is a validation of this trust and a testament to our Life Sciences domain expertise, commitment and value that we bring to customers," stated Kumar Bhaya, Vice President, Client Solutions APAC, Cielo Talent.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, Consulting and Executive Search services in 100+ countries. They design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage Cielo TalentCloud - an award-winning technology suite featuring CRM, AI, automation and analytics capabilities - to help clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. They are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. They prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. They stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions. With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe. To learn more, visit www.sanofi.com


