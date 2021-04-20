Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 10:18 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: The Executive Centre TEC named one of Asia's fastest growing companies by the Financial Times - The Executive Centre ranked in Top 500 of FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021

- Doubled global footprint over last five years; driven by robust client demand

HONG KONG, Apr 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, announced that it was ranked in the Financial Times Top 500 Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021.



"It is a great honour to be placed on the list and is a testament to our robust growth since our founding in 1994. In the last five years, we have doubled our footprint from 76 Centres to 150+ across Asia Pacific and the Middle East and our EBITDA has grown 43% from US$32.3 million in 2016 to US$46.1 million in 2019 across our key markets," said Paul Salnikow, TEC Founder and CEO. "We have witnessed steady demand throughout the last year as the pandemic has led companies to preserve costs and seek more flexibility from their partners. As the office remains as an essential space to foster creativity and collaboration, we believe that more companies will adopt a flex-and-core strategy to allow greater agility to expand in tandem with business growth."



TEC, which was ranked 409th on the list, saw its revenue surge from US$140.74 million in 2016 to US$235.75 million in 2019, registering an absolute growth rate of 67.5% and a CAGR of 18.8%.



The Financial Times and Nikkei Asia, in partnership with global data provider Statista, reviewed thousands of companies and ranked the top 500 companies headquartered in 13 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which generated revenue of at least US$100,000 in 2016 and at least US$1 million in 2019. The enlisted firms were ranked by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.



- FT Asia-Pacific High-Growth Companies 2021: https://www.ft.com/high-growth-asia-pacific-ranking-2021



About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 150+ Centres in 32 cities and 14 markets.



The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed.



Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs.



For more information please visit https://www.executivecentre.com/



