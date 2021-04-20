Monday, 19 April 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

DUBAI, Apr 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency exchange may be a complicated and challenging process for a crypto rookie. Users may waste their time looking for suitable tools and menus to send/receive the funds due to a non-friendly UI. Moreover, sending funds always means the fear of loss for a user as there is no guarantee the transaction would be safe and fair. Crypto transactions may also take time which impacts the transaction rate, along with the fees and commissions.



The transaction speed always depends on the network load. But any delay may be crucial here. Meanwhile, the number of users involved in the cryptomarket keeps growing as the Bitcoin rate boost heats up their interest. In most cases, people prefer to use Telegram, searching for the information on the cryptomarket, as this messenger involves a lot of other crypto enthusiasts, chats, channels and communities.



Recently, Bitpapa has launched a Telegram bot @Bitpapa_bot for safe cryptocurrency exchange operations. This is a technical solution providing a convenient way to quickly buy & sell cryptos. In fact, Bitpapa is a global cryptocurrency exchange platform based in Dubai which has a full-fledged mobile app offering quick & safe crypto trades. The project team made crypto exchanges smart, safe and easy thanks to an intuitive UI, escrow, and trusted environment.



Thus, Bitpapa is a P2P platform for crypto exchange. It helps to find a buyer or a seller of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDT directly. No need to search for the most profitable exchanger and compare rates in several places. A user can buy cryptocurrency with his banking card from another person with no extra fees and overpayments.



The platform offers various payment methods like wire transfer, card payment, electronic wallets. A user can create an account with deposit and start the exchange. Besides, every user has a rating, feedback and trade terms. Before engaging in any transaction, the user can check the seller's account and make a decision.



Any crypto trade can be started in Telegram bot and the user can continue it on the website or in the app. This also works the other way: a user starts the trade on the website or in the app and finishes it in Telegram bot. It provides a cross-platform integration which is a convenient way for users to perform transactions as they may want.



The exchange process within Bitpapa is easy. First, the user inputs the necessary amount to buy/sell cryptos. Then the system provides the list of suitable exchange offers. The user can choose the offer by its rating, feedback, history, country and some other features. All the transactions are carried out quickly. No fees or commissions involved. The safety within the platform is guaranteed by the escrow. Once a user sends a request, the specified amount will be charged from the seller's balance. Then the crypto will be locked in the escrow system for a certain period of time specified by the buyer. During this time the buyer should make a money transfer to the seller. As the seller confirms the money transfer, the crypto funds are released from the escrow system. The buyer receives the crypto and leaves a feedback. The users evaluate and score each other after the trade. Everyone has a certain rating, depending on the transaction history and transaction success. This rating allows others to make the right choice. It creates a trusted environment within the platform and decreases the fear of loss and other risks. Moreover, there's a support group and help desk operating 24/7. They are eager to give a hand on any relevant issue.



The Bitpapa project team plan to add Monero and Litecoin for the exchange operations. Now they're working on the integration of different crypto-banking systems so that any user from any place in the world would be able to quickly buy and sell cryptocurrency, making it available to anyone. The idea of the project is to help users to change the money freely, without banks or financial institutions, and thus achieving financial independence and success. This inspires the team to protect their users' accounts and funds, solve their problems, and provide them with fast & safe crypto transactions.



