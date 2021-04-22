Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, April 22, 2021
Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB / Viet Capital Bank
Viet Capital Bank to issue JCB Corporate Credit Card

HO CHI MINH CITY & TOKYO, Apr 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Viet Capital Joint Stock Commercial Bank (Viet Capital Bank), and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., a Japan's only international payment brand, announced the launch of Viet Capital Bank JCB Corporate Credit Card today.


Viet Capital Bank JCB Platinum Corporate Credit Card


Viet Capital Bank becomes the first Vietnamese bank to issue JCB Corporate Credit Card. Launching the JCB Corporate Credit Card issuing strengthens the long-term strategic relationship with JCB.

The card offers high security transactions with an EMV(R) standard chip and 3-D Secure technology. The cardholders can access JCB's acceptance network with about 35 million merchants around the world and receive special privileges at selected merchants, and customer services at JCB PLAZA, an oversea service counters.

There are also key features offered to cardholders.
- Free lifetime annual fee for cardholders
- Loyalty point program with 5 points for each 1,000 VND transaction amount
- Interest free period up to 55 days

Mr Ngo Quang Trung - CEO of Viet Capital Bank had shared "The collaboration with JCB - one of the major global leading credit card issuer, is a significant measure in our strategic plan to become a multifunctional retail bank that is modernized, customer-oriented, especially for individual customers and small and medium sized enterprises. With the launch of Viet Capital Bank JCB Corporate Credit Card that is distinctively building on numerous features in the bank markets for SME customers. We believe JCB Corporate Credit Card is not only made a big hit on financial market, but also bringing in the most valuable interest for customers. In addition, Vietnamese consumer behavior towards cashless payments would expect some trigger to accelerate from cash to digital payments."

Mr Kazuma Shukuin, Chief Representative, The Representative Office of JCB International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Ho Chi Minh city said, "We are pleased to have Viet Capital Bank being our first Vietnamese bank for issuing JCB Platinum Corporate Credit Card. Starting in late 2019, Viet Capital Bank has been contributing significantly for our business and the cooperation is now stepping forward for corporate client. This is an exciting step of our expansion for this potential customer's segment. It's also marking one of the most important milestones which is proving the concrete relationship with Viet Capital Bank. We strongly believe this collaboration is just starting upcoming opportunities for another impressive year ahead, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic challenges."

*EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

About Viet Capital Bank

Viet Capital Commercial Joint Stock Bank has known as Viet Capital Bank was established in 1992, with many changes over 28 years of operation, Viet Capital Bank is gradually asserting its position on financial and banking market with the ability to flexibly meet the diverse needs of customers' products and services, business partners and company shareholders. With a comprehensive approach to grow sustainability and superior based on the foundations that have been built. Viet Capital Bank conterminously to pursuing the goals to become "A multifunctional retail bank that is modernized, customer-oriented, especially for individual customers and small and medium sized enterprises" by implemented the development strategy for the period of 2021-2023. Predominantly, Viet Capital Bank also aiming to be an effective and efficient digital enterprise in banking. In 2020, Viet Capital Bank was honored to receive the award of "The outstanding bank of innovative products and services" by IDG and Vietnam Banking Association.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 35 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued in over 20 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contacts:
JCB
Kumiko Kida, Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: [email protected]

Viet Capital Bank
Tuyen Tran (Ms)
Communication Executive
Tel: +84 028 62 679 679
Email: [email protected]


