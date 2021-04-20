Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

- Supporting Hong Kong companies across 8 themed zones

HONG KONG, Apr 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is launching a brand-new public fair, the Lifestyle ShoppingFest, which will run from 28 April to 2 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The fair features more than 400 exhibitors presenting a broad selection of products and providing local citizens with a unique one-stop shopping experience. The event will also help local companies tap into the retail market and capture new business opportunities during the pandemic.



HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau, speaking at today's press conference, said the brand-new Lifestyle ShoppingFest caters to a post-pandemic new way of life for local people. The event encourages local spending and provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) the chance to explore new opportunities and build new revenue streams during this challenging time.



Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits President JoJo So; Michael Li from Nam Pak Hong Association; the Hong Kong & Kowloon Provisions and Wine & Spirit Dealers' Association Limited Chairman Harry Yip; HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau; and Korean Chamber of Commerce Chairman J. J. Na and Director Kim Tae Hyung; Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association President Eddie Lam [L-R]



The fair presents global delicacies including Japanese NihonshuOendan "KAKEYA" Sake, Italian sparkling wine and Spanish frozen suckling pig, offering visitors the chance to enjoy a global dining journey at home.



With COVID-19 having brought significant changes to people's daily lives, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau, speaking at today's press conference, said that local citizens have seen a change in their lifestyles, with more emphasis on personal and household hygiene, cooking at home, more stay-at-home time with kids, watching livestreaming videos and shopping online. "Our brand-new Lifestyle ShoppingFest caters to this new way of life for local people. It brings together global delicacies, fine jewellery, trendy accessories, branded fashion, cosmetics and healthcare items, household products and baby products, encouraging local spending and providing an enjoyable shopping experience."



The fair features eight themed zones, including Glamour & Style, Tasting Journey, Healthy Living, Home Inspiration, Play & Learn, Digital Life, Baby Essentials and Pet Care.



Tapping into the stay-at-home economy, travelling the world from home



To help make homes germ-free, the fair features an air steriliser with a three-stage filtration system and a "magic water mop" set featuring technology that separates clean and dirty water. And with cooking at home becoming part of the "new normal", visitors are offered a wide variety of quality food ingredients, including Italian pastas, cheese and truffle sauce, along with highly practical quality cookware such as titanium pots.



While overseas leisure travel continues to remain off limits, the fair features onsite photo spots of popular travel destinations, including a life-size Le Little Prince model from France. "Korean Street" highlights popular cosmetics, along with snacks, anti-epidemic supplies and Korean music performances. Global delicacies are another big focus at the fair, including Korea's Haenam organic GABA rice, instant abalone porridge from Japan, and NihonshuOendan "KAKEYA" Sake - with only limited stocks. European gourmet choices include Extra Brut Champagne from France, XO cognac in an Eiffel Tower-shaped bottle, Italian sparkling wine, Spanish frozen suckling pig, and much more. "Jade Street" offers luxurious jade jewellery, South Sea pearl jewellery and a range of diamond and gems, while popular cosmetic brands such as Dior, Estee Lauder, LA MER, SK-II, Sulwhasoo and TOM FORD BEAUTY will also be on sale.



Supporting local brands



The Hong Kong People and Brands Pavilion showcases products from leading local brands such as Abalone King, Luk Yu Chinese tea bags and Nutzen, along with items as diverse as tea leaves, rice, home appliances and bedroom supplies. The Hong Kong and Kowloon Provisions, Wine & Spirits Dealers' Association Limited and Nam Pak Hong Association together present 45 food exhibitors, with four "flash sale" promotional campaigns being held each day during the fair period.



In addition, about 20 Hong Kong fashion brands are participating in the fair including winning designers from various editions of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), such as Arto Wong, Charlotte Ng, Jason Lee and Wilson Choi, who will present locally designed fashion items and accessories. Chill Market will also feature local original designs and let the public know more about Hong Kong brands.



Fun-filled activities and shopping privileges



The HKTDC will stage a number of fun-filled activities during the fair including a demonstration of Chinese cooking by Chef Wong Man-chung from the Full House Seafood Chinese Restaurant. Representatives from the Centre for Food Safety will share tips on how to enjoy a healthier diet with less salt and sugar, while experts from the Hong Kong Jewellery and Jade Manufacturers' Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong will give tips on how to buy and appreciate jade and natural gems. Rope-skipping demonstrations and making STEM educational toys will be among the fun activities offered for parents and kids.



Various products will be sold at special prices at the fair. Lucky draws will be held to encourage shoppers to buy more and win more. Customers may redeem one lucky draw coupon for every HK$200 spent. Prizes on offer include staycation packages from Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, and F&B coupons from Hotel Alexandra, Novotel Hong Kong Century, Outback Steakhouse, SOHO East and The St. Regis Hong Kong. Other prizes range from gourmet items to lifestyle fashion accessories and healthcare products. Visitors can also bid for products including fashion jewellery and watches, home appliances and household products at low prices.



To help SMEs grasp new business opportunities and overcome the impact of the pandemic, the fair will strengthen its online-to-offline promotions. The HKTDC is partnering with Bonjour Hong Kong to introduce a range of products. All the livestreaming shows will be broadcasted at Bonjour and the HKTDC Exhibition Channel on Facebook. In addition, the HKTDC is collaborating with e-commerce platform Boutir to offer exhibitors the chance to open an online shop with a three-month free service to help them get established as an online operator. Furthermore, representative from Carousell, a large-scale e-commerce platform, will share online shopping tips for visitors to the event.



Ensuring your safety for an enjoyable visit



The HKTDC has always put the safety of exhibitors and public as a top priority. The HKTDC will be working closely with the HKCEC to implement a series of anti-pandemic measures to safeguard the health and safety of everyone joining the fair, including:



- Onsite staff and exhibitors are required to take the COVID-19 nucleic acid test and present the SMS notification containing a negative result in order to perform duties at the fair.



- All visitors are requested to scan the QR code via the "LeaveHomeSafe" Mobile App at the fair entrance or complete the registration form provided (guest's name, contact number, date and time of visit will be collected) which will be kept by the organiser for 31 days, to facilitate contact-tracing by the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) if necessary.



- There will be no paper tickets or ticketing offices at the fairground. Visitors can pay directly by Octopus card at major hall entrances to gain admission.



- Eating or drinking, including sample tasting, are not allowed at the fairground (including booth areas). Visitors cannot bring in and consume any food or drinks at the venue. Catering service will be provided at designated places in HKCEC.



To understand more about the hygiene measures and health tips being put in place for the fair, please visit: https://isf.hktdc.com/healthmeasure/en



The Lifestyle ShoppingFest opens next Wednesday (28 April) at 10:30am and runs until 2 May. Adult tickets are priced at HK$10 per person; child tickets are priced at HK$5 per person (for children under 1.22m tall or primary school students). Visitors aged three and under or 65 or over will be admitted free of charge.



