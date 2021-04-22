Thursday, 22 April 2021, 15:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Egypt to embrace the untapped potential of AI: Major stakeholders of the industry will join virtually to discuss the Egyptian economy with AI as a backdrop



Supported by the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), and in the presence of highly acclaimed speakers, over 350 pre-qualified business leaders and top-tier solution providers - this 25th global edition of World AI Show has all it takes to bring a significant impact on the AI landscape in Egypt.

Egypt, Apr 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - To push more digital business opportunities in Egypt's AI industry, the country is primed to host the Egypt edition of Trescon's flagship series - World AI Show on 31 May 2021 virtually. International AI & ML experts, top IT decision-makers will explore the potential of AI in the Egyptian economy.



AI represents a golden opportunity for Egypt. With all of the evolutions and benefits of AI, Egypt started its forward-looking steps towards AI with the target that AI composes 7.7% of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2030.



"Egyptian government currently attaches high priority to AI. Egypt moving up 55 places in one year reflects the government's huge efforts, the most prominent of which are adopting more modern technologies to provide Digital Egypt services," states Amr Talaat, Minister of Information and Communication Technology (Egypt).



The conference will explore Egypt's AI market by essentially focusing on leveraging Digital



Transformation, driving business efficiency through embedding AI strategies, overcoming organizational challenges in the wake of Covid-19, driving the growth of the startup ecosystem in Egypt; and much more.



"We generally talk about emerging technologies and how they impact society. But we have never seen a technology move as fast as AI and its impact on society and technology. In today's world, the playing field is poised to become a lot more competitive. Businesses that don't deploy AI and data to help them innovate will be at a huge disadvantage," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.



The event will feature a keynote on Egypt's National AI strategy by Dr Golestan Radwan - ICT Minister Advisor for AI, MCIT Egypt, followed by engaging keynote and panel discussions from influential AI leaders from Facebook, Samsung, Renault, among others.



- Hubert Etienne - AI Ethics research, Facebook AI, Oxford & ENS France

- Patrick Bangert - VP of AI, Samsung

- Virginie Martins - Ethical AI & SDG Expert, Member of European Union Alliance

- Broecke Stijn - AI Expert/Senior Economist - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, France

- Laila Abdullah Al Hadhrami - Digital Transformation & Change Management Expert - Ministry of Technology & Communications MTC, Oman, Director - Oman Smart City Platform

- Seham El Behissy - GM Digital & Connected Cars, Renault

- Hisham Mohamed Aly - CISO - Risk Division, Emirates NBD

- Yasser Abdeltawab Ahmed - Head of Digital Banking, Arab Investment Bank



World AI Show - Egypt is officially sponsored by Lead Sponsors - Microsoft, DELL Technologies and Intel; AI Video Surveillance Partner - Axis Communications



To attend the show for free, register here: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/ai/egypt/free-pass-registration



About World AI Show



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



