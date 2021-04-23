Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 23, 2021
Friday, 23 April 2021, 17:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Tim Da Jeweler
Tim Da Jeweler Announces His Remarkable Custom Hats Laced With Hand Set Diamonds

Oakland, CA, Apr 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Trailblazer custom Jewelry designer Tim Da Jeweler is elevating his creativity and design skills with the release of his breathtaking custom hat composed of 1,300 handset diamonds of the highest quality, paired with sparkling gold. Best known for his innovative and extraordinary approaches to creating custom jewelry, Tim is not going to disappoint as he boldly uses a generous number of diamonds in his most recent work.




"I've been putting my logo on hats and other accessories, and I thought what better way to brand myself than to make a diamond-encrusted hat," he shares. "It just brings so much life and interest to the hat. I was determined to make this my next masterpiece," he explains.

As can be expected of Tim, he takes pride in creating artistic designs with great quality without compromising the client's budget. When it comes to pleasing his clients and meeting their expectations, he is known to go above and beyond the standard. He has been in the industry long enough to understand that nothing beats prioritizing building a lasting professional relationship with customers, getting to know them, understanding their taste, and getting to know their personal style. It is also for this reason that he can easily come up with designs that will blow their minds. At the end of the day, every piece of custom jewelry should be able to capture the essence of each client.

Tim's eye for details is second to none. Choosing the right type of diamond, picking the right size, and choosing the ones with the right amount of shine earned him the label Shine Time, a perfect representation of his personal brand when it comes to custom jewelry. He never settles for second best but instead makes sure that his clients get their money's worth all the time. He carefully inspects every completed project after production before it is turned over to the customer. As a result, clients become more and more confident that they are in good hands.

Prior to becoming a jewelry designer, Tim spent a considerable amount of time in the insurance industry. It was in that season in his life that he passionately searched for his real calling. On the side, he would create simple pieces of jewelry that he would sell online. Little did he know that his creations would become a sensation hit among e-commerce clients. Realizing that a door was opening for him, he grabbed the opportunity to establish his business and decided to leave the insurance industry for good.

His trendy and sophisticated design ideas are transformed into breathtaking pendants, chains, earrings, watches, rings, and grillz. Just recently, Tim upgraded his client's custom jewelry experience as he transitioned from a virtual jeweler to one that has a physical store that clients can visit. Visiting the store is by appointment only and is limited to a small number of customers, as Tim wants to spend as much time as he can with every one of them.

Working hard to position himself as one of the most trusted jewelry designers in the industry today is something that Tim is fully focused on. As he continues to grow his brand, expand his business, and cater to more clients, he is expected to dominate the industry and make an impact unlike anyone in the past.

Learn more about Tim Da Jeweler by visiting his website. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter for updates on his latest projects.

Social Links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timdajeweler/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/timdajeweler

Media Contact:
Timothy Long Jr: Tim Da Jeweler
E: [email protected]
Web: https://www.timdajeweler.com/

SOURCE: Tim Da Jeweler


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Tim Da Jeweler
Sectors: Watches & Jewelry
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Central Global Berhad's Proposed Private Placement Approved by Bursa Securities  
Apr 23, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Tim Da Jeweler Announces His Remarkable Custom Hats Laced With Hand Set Diamonds  
Apr 23, 2021 17:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Gazoo Racing Hyped For Hypercar Debut  
Apr 23, 2021 16:02 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Hosts Joint Interview with CEO of Trusted Ranking Platform Staking Rewards, Mirkos Schmiedl  
Apr 23, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Pertama Digital expresses interest to apply for BNM's digital banking license, currently in talks to form dedicated consortium  
Apr 23, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Hua Medicine Announces Acceptance of a New Drug Application for Dorzagliatin in China - First Glucokinase Activator (GKA) Globally  
Apr 23, 2021 14:06 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Application Submitted for Additional Indication of Anti Cancer Agent Lenvima in Combination With Keytruda as a Treatment for Advanced Uterine Body Cancer in Japan  
Apr 23, 2021 13:55 HKT/SGT
UN youth envoy to open volunteer conference supporting Habitat for Humanity's COVID-19 response   
Apr 23, 2021 12:35 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Gilead Sciences Submits New Drug Application in Japan for Filgotinib for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis with an Inadequate Response to Conventional Therapies  
Apr 23, 2021 12:02 HKT/SGT
NEC, UN-Habitat and Peace Winds Japan provide thermography camera in Kenya to prevent the spread of COVID-19  
Apr 23, 2021 09:16 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Clean Hydrogen (Online Course)
26   April
Virtual
Glasstech Asia Online Conference
27   April
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships (Online Course)
5   May
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       