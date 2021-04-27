

Lincoln, Nebraska, Apr 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Landshare, a fractional property investment system on the Binance Smart Chain, will be launching Q3 2021. Landshare is an easy-to-use platform allowing investors to earn yields on rental profits and property appreciation by staking stablecoins in a real estate backed vault. Bringing Real Estate to the Blockchain Landshare leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a new way to invest in real estate. Key features of the platform include the Landshare Token, a supply capped token backed by real estate assets, and the Property Vault, a stablecoin-based vault that enables investors to obtain fractional shares of rental profits and benefit from property value appreciation. Hassle Free Investment The barrier of entry for real estate has traditionally been very high, requiring prospective investors to consider maintenance, insurance, and property taxes. The Landshare team handles all the work, enabling a truly hassle-free experience. With Landshare, the process is simple: investors stake stable coins in the fully collateralized Property Vault. That investment represents a share of real estate assets, entitling the investor to a proportional amount of rental profits generated from the properties. If a property is reappraised at a higher value, Property Vault stakers will see their principal investment increase accordingly. Dual Reward System The Property Vault features a dual-reward system, paying out rental profits in stable coins while also offering Landshare Token rewards to ensure highly competitive returns on stable coin investments. Rewards accumulate in real time, and investors can claim their yields without removing the initial investment. Crowdfunded House Flipping Crowdfunded house flipping is a new feature of Landshare that will debut after launch. It will allow investors to pool money together to purchase, renovate, and resell properties. Landshare token holders will gain priority access to these high yield pools, which pay out a lump sum reward upon completion of the sale. Further Details For more information on the Landshare platform, please see our website https://landshare.io as well as our whitepaper at https://landshare.io/Whitepaper.pdf. Business inquiries and general questions should be sent to [email protected]. Media contact

