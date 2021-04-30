Friday, 30 April 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: KONE KONE Redefines the Future of Smart City in Singapore with its DX Class Elevators -- the World's First Elevator Series with built-in Digital Connectivity

SINGAPORE, Apr 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, recently hosted a Customer Experience event in Singapore to showcase the world's first digital elevator series. The Customer Experience event was held on 22 April 2021 at the National Gallery of Singapore. This was supported by key innovative partners such as Gaussian Robotics, Habitap, G Element and Blindsquare, to bring new user experiences to life through a combination of design, technology, new materials, apps and services.



Aimed at supporting Singapore's vision to be a sustainable smart city through enhanced eco-efficiency, performance, and aesthetics, KONE DX Class elevators have built-in connectivity as standard. KONE DX Class revolutionises the role of elevators in future smart buildings: the elevator is no longer merely a way to travel between floors, but an integral and integrated platform that offers intuitive, ambient and connected experiences that extend from the lobby throughout the building. For KONE customers such as infrastructure developers and building owners, a key advantage is the ability to have access to future proof solutions, where elevator experiences are adapted and upgraded for different needs.



"We are excited to introduce the world's first digitally-connected elevators -- enhancing building value along with our larger ecosystem of partners in the region," says Mikko Bjork, Managing Director, KONE Singapore. "Not only does the DX Class elevator series bring convenience to customers and users, it also offers a chance for us to secure a green, liveable, and sustainable city for future generations to live in."



The new KONE DX Class enables customers to tailor and plug in additional software and services for elevators throughout the entire lifetime of a building. By using open application programming interfaces (APIs), KONE's approach makes it easy to manage and integrate different devices, apps and services with new and existing systems. For elevator passengers this brings a host of new, multisensory experiences inside the elevator, combining physical hardware and digital services. These can be customised according to individual needs and preferences, bringing new levels of ease and convenience.



"We have been working with KONE on distinct, cutting-edge lift integration capabilities that use autonomous cleaning robots to navigate and clean multiple floors in a building by itself," says Kevin Lee, Business Development Director Gaussian Robotics. "The goal is to always provide a safe and clean work environment for tenants and employees in the building."



Every KONE DX Class elevator provides:

- The option for customers to easily and remotely activate digital services when they need to, including KONE 24/7 Connected Services and KONE Residential Flow.

- Secure APIs for third-party solutions, which create new and exciting services. KONE is also announcing agreements with a number of companies, such as Blindsquare; Gaussian Robotics; Habitap; G Element; and more, to bring new levels of sophistication to the people flow experience.

- A whole new variety of design options and innovations, including anti-stain, anti-scratch, and anti-bacterial surfaces.

- Advanced dynamic display, sound and lighting options to transform the ambience and interior.

- A range of sustainable materials to meet green building criteria like BREEAM and LEED.



"KONE is merging technologies of today with existing infrastructure to create smarter and more intelligent buildings -- supporting the growth of sustainable cities with a purpose," says Samer Halabi, Executive Vice President of KONE APAC. "Combining new products and services over the lifetime of a building can be very powerful, and the KONE DX Class makes elevator journeys more enjoyable and sustainable."



The new KONE DX Class elevator series is ideal for customers looking to modernise existing equipment with enhanced eco-efficiency, performance, and aesthetics. The KONE DX Class will replace the current KONE elevator range.



About KONE



At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow(R), we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com





