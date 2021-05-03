Monday, 3 May 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, May 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Fourth Digital China Summit was recently held in Fuzhou City, Fujian, and as the exclusive special contribution brand partner of the summit, the Company has participated in the event and hosted the Digital Silk Road sub-forum for four consecutive years. During the summit, NetDragon shared its achievements in digital education and demonstrated more than 20 innovative digital education products and solutions such as teaching assistant robots, AR classes, NCET virtual experiments and 5G mobile smart classrooms, which were well-received by the participants.



Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, shared the Company's experience in uncovering the value of education data to promote the development of digital education in various countries during the round-table dialogue session. He also attended the Digital Silk Road cum China-ASEAN Smart City International Cooperation Sub-forum, during which he delivered a keynote speech titled "Strengthening Digital Education Cooperation, Promoting ASEAN's High-Quality Development" and shared the latest cooperation between NetDragon and different ASEAN countries.



"Over the past few years, our overseas education business has covered over 2 million classrooms, and our digital education products have accumulated over 100 million registered users," Dr. Xiong Li shared NetDragon's achievements in promoting digital education in different countries during the round-table dialogue session. In 2020, NetDragon entered into a country-level partnership with Egypt's Ministry of Education and the Company's online education products are now used by 23 million teachers and students in Egypt. Dr. Xiong Li said that starting from Egypt, NetDragon will help support education policy, differentiated teaching and students' personalized learning through uncovering the value of education data. Amid the opportunities and challenges brought on by the pandemic, NetDragon's one-stop blended learning solution has received recognition in overseas markets. The Company has successfully expanded the country model to a growing list of countries such as Egypt, Ghana, Thailand and Malaysia. It has established deep partnerships with more than 20 "Belt and Road" countries and catered for their edtech needs.



Riding on the platform of the summit, NetDragon also made notable achievements in multiple projects. As one of the important outcomes of the Digital Silk Road Sub-Forum, NetDragon and UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (UNESCO IITE) have officially launched the "E-Library for Teachers" project, which will actively promote teachers' capacity building and global education equity.



NetDragon and Smart Learning Institute of Beijing Normal University have also jointly released the research report "Analysis on Teaching Behaviour in Informatized Classes". Based on the big data from NetDragon's lesson preparation platform 101 Education PPT, the report puts forward thoughts and suggestions for the deep integration of information technology and teaching, improvement of teachers' ability in informatized teaching and optimization of smart education environment, through analyzing teaching behaviors such as tool use, content presentation and teacher-student interaction in classroom teaching, and learning behaviors such as inquiries, communications, construction and expressions.



The influence of the Digital China Summit has grown over the past four years, empowering the development of a "digital Fujian" and "digital China". In the future, NetDragon will continue to maintain a stronghold in the domestic market, expand to new markets along the "Belt and Road", facilitate global digital education cooperation and lead the development of quality education with digital technology.



