SINGAPORE, May 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - FINXFLO, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, today announced that Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, will join the platform as its newest liquidity provider. In line with this announcement, Binance will support FINXFLO's expansion as the platform aims to deliver a seamless trading experience for FINXFLO users.



With the support of Binance as a liquidity provider, FINXFLO will continue its momentum as an industry-leading aggregator with access to the most well-known DeFi and CeFi protocols.



"We could not be more excited to announce Binance as a liquidity provider for FINXFLO," said James Gillingham, CEO of FINXFLO. "This announcement cements our platform among the most trusted aggregators in the space. Liquidity is for stability in the financial market, and especially significant for cryptocurrency, where volatility can cause significant disruption."



Early indications point to a spike in retail investors as the catalyst for the recent cryptocurrency price surge. Despite the growth in users, the crypto space notoriously suffers from poor usability and substandard user experience. FINXFLO strives to solve noticeable hurdles in the space by offering a one-stop solution for crypto traders. The platform aggregates the best prices across the top CeFi and DeFi protocols in a single interface.



"With the influx of retail crypto investors entering the space, it is crucial that the barriers to entry are eliminated," continued Gillingham. "FINXFLO's platform looks to deliver a platform with a simplified trading experience that supports the surge of new users."



This news follows FINXFLO's recent additions of Coinbase and FTX as liquidity providers.



About FINXFLO



Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilise liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product. Visit www.finxflo.com.



About Binance



Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com



