Source: SF REIT SF REIT Announces Details of Proposed Listing The First Logistics-focused REIT to be Listed in Hong Kong

Offer Price Between HK$4.68 and HK$5.16 per Unit

Raising Up to Approximately HK$2,683.2 million

HONG KONG, May 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SF REIT Asset Management Limited (the "REIT Manager"), as the manager of SF Real Estate Investment Trust ("SF REIT"), today announces the details of the proposed listing of SF REIT (the "Listing") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). SF REIT is the first logistics-focused REIT to be listed in Hong Kong.



From the left: Ms. Ho Sze Ting, Head of Finance, Mr. Chow Chi Ping, Simon, Director of Corporate Development and Strategy, Mr. Hubert Chak, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hong Kam Kit, Eddie, Director of Investment, Mr. Lu Shaojun, Head of Asset Management and Ms. Leung Wai Yee, Company Secretary and the Head of Compliance.



Highlights:

- SF REIT is the first logistics-focused REIT to be listed in Hong Kong. SF REIT is sponsored by S.F. Holding Co. Ltd. ("SFH"), the largest express delivery company in China.

- Offer price range between HK$4.68 and HK$5.16 per Unit. Based on the maximum offer price, the total proceeds from the Global Offering will be approximately HK$2,683.2 million.

- The Hong Kong Public Offering will commence at 9:00 a.m. on 5 May 2021 and will end at 12:00 noon on 10 May 2021. Dealings of SF REIT's Units is expected to commence on 17 May 2021 under the stock code 2191.

- The profit attributable to Unitholders and the distributable income of SF REIT for the Profit Forecast Period (from the 17 May 2021, the expected listing date to 31 December 2021) will be not less than approximately HK$112.4 million and approximately HK$137.9 million, respectively. Forecast annualised DPU yield is 5.9% based on the minimum offer price for the Profit Forecast Period.

- The REIT Manager currently intends to distribute 100% of the Annual Distributable Income for the Profit Forecast Period.



SF REIT's key investment objectives are to provide its unitholders (the "Unitholders") with stable distributions, sustainable and long-term distribution growth, and enhancement in the value of SF REIT's properties. The investment focus of SF REIT shall be income-generating real estate globally, with an initial focus on logistics properties.



The initial portfolio of SF REIT, upon Listing, shall comprise three properties located, respectively, in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Property"), Foshan (the "Foshan Property") and Wuhu (the "Wuhu Property") (collectively, the "Properties"). All of them are modern logistics properties with an aggregate gross lettable area of approximately 307,617.5 sq.m. as at 31 December 2020, comprising distribution centres equipped with automatic sorting and supply chain support facilities and located strategically within the key logistics hubs in Hong Kong and the Mainland.



Offering Details



It is intended that the global offering (the "Global Offering") will offer a total of 520,000,000 units of SF REIT (the "Units") (subject to over-allotment option), including 52,000,000 units under the public offering in Hong Kong (the "Hong Kong Public Offering") (subject to reallocation) and 468,000,000 Units under the international offering (the "International Offering") (subject to reallocation and the over-allotment option) at the offer price range between HK$4.68 and HK$5.16 per Unit. Based on the abovementioned price range, the total proceeds from the Global Offering will be between approximately HK$2,433.6 million1 and HK$2,683.2 million.



The Hong Kong Public Offering will commence at 9:00 a.m. on 5 May 2021 (Wednesday) and will end at 12:00 noon on 10 May 2021 (Monday). Dealings of SF REIT's Units on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence on 17 May 2021 (Monday) under the stock code 2191. Units will be traded in board lots of 1,000 Units each.



DBS Asia Capital Limited is the sole listing agent, and it together with Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited and J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited are the joint global coordinators.



Backed by SFH, the largest express delivery company in China, and managed by a highly experienced management team at the REIT Manager, SF REIT presents Unitholders with an attractive investment proposition for the following reasons:



Investment Highlights



Prime property portfolio located at strategic locations in Hong Kong and the PRC

The Hong Kong Property is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as meeting the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification standards. According to the market consultant report (the "Market Consultant Report"), as at the end of 2020, the Foshan Property was the sixth largest (by Gross Floor Area) modern logistics property in the Nanhai District of Foshan and the 16th largest in Foshan, while the Wuhu Property was the fourth largest modern logistics property in Wuhu.



Capitalising on the growth of the Hong Kong and PRC logistics and e-commerce markets

The properties of SF REIT are well-positioned to capture increasing demand for modern logistics properties arising from the growth of the logistics and e-commerce markets, as well as favourable government policies in Hong Kong and the PRC.



With its strategic location in Asia, Hong Kong is able to capture both growing domestic inbound and international outbound trade demands. According to the Market Consultant Report, in 2019, Hong Kong has the busiest airport for cargo since 2006, the eighth busiest container port and the fourth largest shipping register in the world. In addition, to support future trade flow, the Hong Kong government has issued many initiatives master plans and policies to support the construction of transportation infrastructure.



The express delivery market in the PRC grew at a CAGR of approximately 25.9% during 2015 to 2020. According to the Market Consultant Report, it is estimated that the total revenue of the express delivery will continue to increase steadily at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2025.



High-quality and stable tenant base

As the properties were initially developed to support the logistics network of SFH and to facilitate its global operations, most of the gross lettable area of the properties have been leased to and operated by subsidiaries of the SFH group. Save for the Foshan Property which is currently leased entirely to a local operating subsidiary of the SFH group, which operates mainly as a modern logistics property for regional distribution purposes, the Properties are also tenanted by other third party supply chain and logistics companies.



While tenants which are subsidiaries of the SFH group contribute a relatively high percentage of the total rental income generated by the Properties, the REIT Manager considers this arrangement to be beneficial to SF REIT as it provides a high degree of income stability for SF REIT. Given certain facilities were specifically built to suit their operational needs and large capital expenditures were spent, the REIT Manager does not expect the connected tenants to vacate the Properties for other modern logistics properties in the short to medium term.



Reputable and committed sponsor with extensive network and experience in logistics sector

SF REIT is sponsored by SFH, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and one of the PRC's leading express and logistics service providers of comprehensive end-to-end integrated logistics and supply chain management solutions. SFH is expected to indirectly hold approximately 35.0% of SF REIT at the time of Listing. As such, SF REIT stands to benefit from SFH's market reach and mature logistics network both in Hong Kong and the PRC.



Growth potential through future acquisitions of pipeline assets from the SFH Group

To support the expansion of its logistics operations and service network, SFH has developed a number of real estate projects across the PRC. As at 31 December 2020, SFH has property projects in 50 PRC cities, with total planned construction area of approximately 4.4 million sq.m., and completed construction area of 1.7 million sq.m..



As the sponsor of SF REIT, SFH is committed to support the future expansion and growth of SF REIT. SFH has granted to SF REIT a right of first refusal ("ROFR") which shall give SF REIT access to potential acquisition opportunities from the SFH group for the first five years upon Listing. The REIT Manager believes the ROFR, backed by SFH's network and resources, will be beneficial and instrumental to SF REIT's future expansion and income growth. After Listing, the REIT Manager will, leveraging on its knowledge and expertise in conducting property investment, actively search for suitable acquisition opportunities for SF REIT.



Highly experienced management team with a proven track record

SF REIT is managed by the REIT Manager, SF REIT Asset Management Limited, who has the overall power and responsibility to manage SF REIT and the properties. The Board and the senior executives of the REIT Manager have extensive industry experience in property investment and property management as well as expertise in the logistics industry.



Cornerstone Investors

SF REIT has entered into cornerstone investment agreements with two investors, namely China Orient Asset Management and CI Global Asset Management (together, the "Cornerstone Investors") at an aggregate of approximately US$50.0 million (approximately HK$387.7 million).



Distribution Policy

The REIT Manager currently intends to distribute 100% of the Annual Distributable Income for the Profit Forecast Period (from the Listing Date to 31 December 2021). SF REIT is required to distribute to Unitholders an amount of no less than 90% of SF REIT's annual distributable income for each financial year.



Profit Forecast

The REIT Manager forecasts that, the profit attributable to Unitholders and the distributable income of SF REIT for the period from 17 May 2021, the expected listing date to 31 December 2021 will be not less than approximately HK$112.4 million and approximately HK$137.9 million, respectively.



Use of Proceeds

The total proceeds to SF REIT from the Global Offering are estimated to be between approximately HK$2,433.6 million and HK$2,683.2million.The intended application of the funds will be mainly used to fund the acquisition of the Predecessor Group , which owns the Hong Kong Property, Foshan Property and Wuhu Property.



Fully Electronic Application Process

The REIT Manager has adopted a fully electronic application process for the Hong KongPublic Offering and it will not provide printed copies of this Offering Circular or printed copiesof any application forms to the public in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering.This Offering Circular is available at the website of the Stock Exchange atwww.hkexnews.hk under the "HKEXnews > New Listings > New Listing Information" section, and SF REIT's website at www.SF-REIT.com.



About SF Real Estate Investment Trust

SF REIT is the first logistics-focused REIT to be listed in Hong Kong. SF REIT's portfolio initially comprises three properties in Hong Kong, Foshan and Wuhu, all of which are modern logistics properties comprising distribution centres equipped with automatic sorting and supply chain support facilities, strategically located within the key logistics hubs in Hong Kong and the PRC.



About The REIT Manager

SF REIT Asset Management Limited is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of SFH. Its main responsibility is to manage the assets of SF REIT for the benefit ofthe Unitholders.



