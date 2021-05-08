Friday, 7 May 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Global Internet of People, Inc. Global Internet of People Inc. Posts Robust 2020 Business Growth

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, is one of the few knowledge-sharing platform companies that has reported robust business performance in the past year. The company has posted strong growth and generated $23.18 million revenue in 2020, representing a 29.28% increase from the same period of 2019. Its net income was $11.96 million in 2020, also growing by 27.51% from the same period of 2019. These were all driven by strong corporate client demand for gaining an insight into how to deal with such a "black swan" event as the COVID-19 pandemic.



SDH worked hard in developing digitalization-related services in 2020 to support enterprise clients seeking a recovery via industrial innovations during the pandemic period. The company invited experienced entrepreneurs, investors and scientists to share their counter COVID-19 strategies in marketing, service and digital innovations and jointly held global capital market summit to help establish a platform for dialogue so that enterprise clients were able to inter-communicate and seek potential cooperation in projects and investments through a digitalized connection. SDH is able to therefore report a 446% growth in online services during the fiscal year 2020.



The company also enhanced its customized in-depth consultation services in investment and fundraising, IPO listing guidance, financing resources sharing, strategic planning, and in business operation and incubation as it continues to build an ecosystem that possesses the know-how of supporting corporate clients' innovative business growth with the most needed knowledge and resources. As a result, SDH generated $13.35 million revenue from providing customized services, which attributed 58% sales to the total revenue generated during fiscal year 2020 and also represented a 132.78% increase year over year from the same period of 2019.



"The more pressure that faces entrepreneurs, the more they need intellectual empowerment and help. Sharing wisdom and arming the vast number of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs with this wisdom of industry experts is the best way to promote high-quality economic development, achieve scientific entrepreneurship and boost the overall efficiency of our society," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SDH. "In today's new economic era, change will become the norm, and it is all the more necessary for entrepreneurs to enhance their wisdom, spontaneously respond to the changing trends and lead their ways in innovation. SDH is willing to join hands with more regions and enterprises to achieve this goal of smart industrial development."



Media Contact

Company: Global Internet of People, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Shousheng Guo

Telephone: +86-13681593245

Website: http://www.sdh365.com/



SOURCE: Global Internet of People, Inc.





Source: Global Internet of People, Inc.

