Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, May 8, 2021
Friday, 7 May 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Global Internet of People, Inc.
Global Internet of People Inc. Posts Robust 2020 Business Growth

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, is one of the few knowledge-sharing platform companies that has reported robust business performance in the past year. The company has posted strong growth and generated $23.18 million revenue in 2020, representing a 29.28% increase from the same period of 2019. Its net income was $11.96 million in 2020, also growing by 27.51% from the same period of 2019. These were all driven by strong corporate client demand for gaining an insight into how to deal with such a "black swan" event as the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDH worked hard in developing digitalization-related services in 2020 to support enterprise clients seeking a recovery via industrial innovations during the pandemic period. The company invited experienced entrepreneurs, investors and scientists to share their counter COVID-19 strategies in marketing, service and digital innovations and jointly held global capital market summit to help establish a platform for dialogue so that enterprise clients were able to inter-communicate and seek potential cooperation in projects and investments through a digitalized connection. SDH is able to therefore report a 446% growth in online services during the fiscal year 2020.

The company also enhanced its customized in-depth consultation services in investment and fundraising, IPO listing guidance, financing resources sharing, strategic planning, and in business operation and incubation as it continues to build an ecosystem that possesses the know-how of supporting corporate clients' innovative business growth with the most needed knowledge and resources. As a result, SDH generated $13.35 million revenue from providing customized services, which attributed 58% sales to the total revenue generated during fiscal year 2020 and also represented a 132.78% increase year over year from the same period of 2019.

"The more pressure that faces entrepreneurs, the more they need intellectual empowerment and help. Sharing wisdom and arming the vast number of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs with this wisdom of industry experts is the best way to promote high-quality economic development, achieve scientific entrepreneurship and boost the overall efficiency of our society," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SDH. "In today's new economic era, change will become the norm, and it is all the more necessary for entrepreneurs to enhance their wisdom, spontaneously respond to the changing trends and lead their ways in innovation. SDH is willing to join hands with more regions and enterprises to achieve this goal of smart industrial development."

Media Contact
Company: Global Internet of People, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: Shousheng Guo
Telephone: +86-13681593245
Website: http://www.sdh365.com/

SOURCE: Global Internet of People, Inc.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Global Internet of People, Inc.
Sectors: FX & Digital Currencies, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
X World Games Secures $1.2 Million Funding led by Top Crypto Venture Funds  
May 8, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
Blockchain and Liberty for All  
May 7, 2021 19:16 HKT/SGT
Butterfly Protocol Announces New Program to Allow Full Blockchain Top-Level Domain Sponsorship and Control  
May 7, 2021 18:28 HKT/SGT
ACDX Offers World's First Leveraged Trading for Chia (XCH)  
May 7, 2021 16:17 HKT/SGT
Global Internet of People Inc. Posts Robust 2020 Business Growth  
May 7, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Don Muang Tollway (SET:DMT) begins stock trading on SET  
May 7, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Partners with IOST Blockchain, Soon to Enable Support for IOST Staking  
May 7, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. Receive Priority Review From FDA for LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Applications   
May 7, 2021 10:08 HKT/SGT
China Marks an Important Year of Promoting Carbon Neutrality  
May 7, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical Expands Gene Technology Clinical Trial Services to Meet $17.4 billion Market Demand  
May 7, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       