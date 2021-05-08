Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, May 8, 2021
Saturday, 8 May 2021, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: X World Games
X World Games Secures $1.2 Million Funding led by Top Crypto Venture Funds

Singapore - May 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The X World Games (XWG) is excited to announce a $1.2M funding from institutional investors, including NGC, FBG Capital, Longling Capital, SNZ, Moonwhale Ventures, AU21, Kyros Ventures and BTX Capital. This investment funding marks a critical milestone in XWG's initial stage.

The X World Games is a decentralized gaming ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain. Players can create, tokenize and trade customized in-game items with the ability to socialize with other crypto gaming communities.

Dream Card is the first blockchain trading card game on the X World Games platform using Non-Fungible Token. Gamers can obtain different ACG character cards and customize them with unique equipment, making the game more interesting and creative.

"X World Games is featured with low gas fees, fast-minting ability, and decentralized governance, providing a one-stop solution for blockchain gamers, and we are very amazed with this project," said the investor of LongLing Capital, a digital asset firm with AUM over 2 Billion.

"With our due diligence, we found X World Games already built a huge existing global-community base and had mature experience in NFT-gaming developing," said the investor from FBG Capital, a top digital asset firm in the blockchain-based market.

The traditional gaming industry is facing a tricky problem - inflation from the in-game economy, which leads to an unfriendly gaming experience. However, NFT can perfectly solve this issue based on its traits of indivisibility, irreplaceability, and uniqueness.

Fernando Liu, the CEO of X World Games, believes that NFT will provide a whole new era to the gaming industry, especially in decentralized gaming economics, with a more fair, balanced, and diversified ecosystem.

"X World Games' goal is to build a new blockchain game-based ecosystem, including NFT exchange, cross-chain bridge mechanism, DeFi swap & staking, and a game metaverse of creation and play. It will be more like a social network than just a gaming platform," added Erick, the CMO of X World Games.

The Dream Card game was initiated in 2019, inspired by the successful Pokemon Trading Card Game. Its former version of the game, Belle Battle Musou, has been available on iOS and android since 2017.

According to taptap.com, Belle Battle Musou has over 300,000 gamers in the global community and more than 60 million card owners, which placed a stepping-stone for X World Games' successful launch.

The XWG team is committed to creating a new ecosystem where crypto and non-crypto gamers can create and play their games, and there will be more games to launch in the near future.

To get more information about X World Games, please follow X World Games on social channels.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xwg_games
Telegram: https://t.me/xworldgames
Medium: https://xwg-games.medium.com

Media Contact
Company: X World Games
Contact: Ada Yuan, COO
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://xwg.games/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xwg_games?s=21

SOURCE: X World Games




Topic: Press release summary
Source: X World Games

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
X World Games Secures $1.2 Million Funding led by Top Crypto Venture Funds  
May 8, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
Blockchain and Liberty for All  
May 7, 2021 19:16 HKT/SGT
Butterfly Protocol Announces New Program to Allow Full Blockchain Top-Level Domain Sponsorship and Control  
May 7, 2021 18:28 HKT/SGT
ACDX Offers World's First Leveraged Trading for Chia (XCH)  
May 7, 2021 16:17 HKT/SGT
Global Internet of People Inc. Posts Robust 2020 Business Growth  
May 7, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Don Muang Tollway (SET:DMT) begins stock trading on SET  
May 7, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Partners with IOST Blockchain, Soon to Enable Support for IOST Staking  
May 7, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. Receive Priority Review From FDA for LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Applications   
May 7, 2021 10:08 HKT/SGT
China Marks an Important Year of Promoting Carbon Neutrality  
May 7, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical Expands Gene Technology Clinical Trial Services to Meet $17.4 billion Market Demand  
May 7, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
10   May
Virtual
World Cloud Show - Africa 
17   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18   May
Virtual
World OTT Show - Asia
20   May
Virtual
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       