  Friday, May 14, 2021
Thursday, 13 May 2021, 22:04 HKT/SGT
President Xi Jinping reiterates the country's support for Traditional Chinese Medicine

BEIJING, May 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - During his visit to Henan Province, Nanyang City yesterday, President Xi Jinping commented on the necessity to further develop Traditional Chinese Medicine, to interpret the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine utilising modern science, and adopt a path on integrating Traditional Chinese medicine and Western drugs on clinical treatments.

Share prices of Traditional Chinese Medicine companies saw a notable surge today, among which includes Shineway Pharmaceuticals (02877.HK), which went up +7.64% today. Shineway's high quality products including its TCM Formula Granules will likely be benefited by China's strong support of Traditional Chinese Medicine, market sources said.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited
May 13, 2021 21:55 HKT/SGT
