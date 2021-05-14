Friday, 14 May 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ZALL / CIC Commodities Intelligence Centre and ZALL Group Wins Gold and Silver Awards at The 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards CIC and ZALL Group bag gold and silver awards respectively for the "Innovation in Business-to-Business Services" and "Best Corporate Response" categories respectively

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC), a physical commodities B2B e-trade platform, announced today that it has won the prestigious Gold Stevie(R) Award for "Innovation in Business-to-Business Services". Its parent company, ZALL Smart Commerce Group (ZALL Group), a leading Chinese B2B e-commerce group with a global presence, has also received the Silver Stevie Award winner for "Best Corporate Response" in fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. CIC and ZALL Group were conferred this honour at the 2021 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, which publicly recognises the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals worldwide.



Peter Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Commodities Intelligence Centre and Vice President of ZALL Group, shared, "CIC and ZALL Group are deeply honoured and proud to win the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. During the height of the pandemic, our teams at ZALL Group and CIC played a key role as the first responder towards government efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The team delivered millions of masks and emergency medical supplies to countries worldwide by tapping on our global technology-enabled ecosystem, network and resources."



"Amid supply chain disruptions, CIC continued to drive innovation with its B2B service offerings, empowering SMEs in Singapore and in Asia with their digital transformation journeys, reinventing their business models with more substantial global supply chain capabilities from sourcing to last-mile delivery and fulfilment during such challenging times. The awards not only affirms the hard work of our teams, but it also validates our global technology leadership position within the B2B etrade segment," added Peter.



Being part of the global supply chain ecosystem, ZALL Group was able to tap on CIC's integrated online platform and offline global supply chain logistics capabilities to mobilize immediate efforts for the Group's international procurement and supply of medical supplies. As such, ZALL Group was able to provide humanitarian assistance in areas where there was greatest shortage in medical aid and equipment. ZALL Group also managed to secure assistance from governments, embassies and civil aviation authorities around the world for designated green lanes for expedited customs clearance amid global lockdown restrictions.



ZALL Group has since delivered 11 air cargo shipments and over 8.75 million quality personal protective equipment (PPE) worth RMB185 million (S$38.1 million), including masks, protective clothing, goggles, gloves and disinfectants, to China, and over 5 million masks to 16 countries around the world. The Group was also among the first to set up seven emergency hospitals and three shelter hospitals in China, and published two e-books on Emergency Hospitals and Fangcang Shelter Hospitals to support the global fight against the pandemic. There were more than 1 million downloads for these e-books worldwide.



Supporting Asia's SME Ecosystem With Technology



A joint venture between ZALL Smart Commerce Group (ZALL Group), Global eTrade Services (GeTS) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX), CIC uses blockchain technology to offer a one-stop integrated value-added services that aims to revolutionise commodities trading by facilitating cross-border business-to-business (B2B) trades, helping companies to uncover new business opportunities, reduce transaction costs and achieve greater trading synergies globally. Its platform and technologies have helped SMEs to accelerate their digital transformation and safeguard their business risks amid global disruptions, enabling companies to trade with confidence with greater transparency, traceability and security. In 2020, the number of customers on CIC's platform grew by 26 per cent as compared to 2019 to reach over 5800 registered users.



Over the past year, CIC has partnered with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) via their "Rising in Support of Enterprises (RISE)" Programme to help SMEs cope with the challenges of the pandemic by tapping on CIC's business intelligence service DataPro, providing SMEs access to a wide database of over 2 billion records of customs and trade data from more than 110 countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas. It has also jointly launched a "Digital Silk Road" initiative led by ZALL Group, and joined Singapore's Blockchain for Trade & Connectivity (BTC) Network, which aims to help SMEs embrace adopt CIC's blockchain solution TradePro for their business needs and to promote greater trading efficiency and transparency across global supply chains.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards for 19 years.



Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 14 July.



Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April. Information about the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards can be found at this link, https://www.asia.stevieawards.com/2021-stevie-winners.





About Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC)



The Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC) is a global trading platform for physical commodities including Ferrous & Non-Ferrous Metals, Chemicals & Plastics, Oil & Petroleum, and Agri Commodities. Officially launched in Singapore on 12 Oct 2018, CIC is a Joint Venture between China-based ZALL Smart Commerce Group, Global eTrade Services (GeTS) and Singapore Exchange (SGX) to build trade connectivity through digital marketplaces and to grow a vibrant trading ecosystem in Singapore.



CIC aims to revolutionise commodity trading and facilitate cross-border trade through deal matching, trade finance, supply chain logistics, track and trace and global trade compliance. Since its establishment in October 2018, CIC has achieved a GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) of more than US$13.4 billion (S$17.6 billion), with over 5,800 registered users covering markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, among other countries in Asia.



About ZALL Smart Commerce Group



ZALL Smart Commerce Group is a leading Chinese B2B e-commerce group (ranked 166th of Fortune China 500 companies) with a global footprint across the world and is listed on three exchanges on HKSE, NYSE and SSE. ZALL Group develops and operates Asia's largest B2B offline-to-online trade ecosystem in China and Southeast Asia, including Singapore, with more than 30 B2B platforms in China, US and Singapore, and a GFA of more than 10 million sqm of wholesale trade centres in China. In 2018, ZALL Group achieved a GMV of more than RMB 600 billion (US$85.2 bn), serving over 1 mil SME customers worldwide. ZALL has also obtained a virtual banking licence and currently operates Z-Bank in China since 2017, one of China's Top 5 digital banks that has supported more than 5.5 million SME and individual customers.



Since 2018, ZALL has invested in five projects in Singapore, including the Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC), Singapore's first physical commodity eTrading platform (B2B) powered by blockchain technology; ezbuy.sg, Singapore's leading global online shopping platform; ZMA Smart Capital, an online trade finance company; ZALL Chain Technology, a blockchain solutions company. For more information, please visit http://en.zallcn.com/



About the Stevie Award



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



Sponsors and partners of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine, PR Newswire Asia, and the Korea Business Communicators Association.



