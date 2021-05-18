Monday, 17 May 2021, 23:03 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: World AI Show Top-tier tech innovators to address the scope of AI adoption for the Egyptian economy at the 25th global edition of World AI Show hosted by Trescon World AI Show - Egypt is set to address growing digital business opportunities in the AI industry, to be witnessed by major AI solution providers, government authorities, and IT leaders.

Egypt, May 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With the wholehearted support of Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency - ITIDA, Trescon, the global business events and consulting firm, will execute the 25th global edition of its World AI Show on 31st of May 2021.







The virtual event features highly acclaimed speakers, over 350 pre-qualified business leaders, and top-tier solution providers, bringing a significant impact on the AI landscape in Egypt.

AI is being relentlessly integrated into the fundamentals of business and everyday life, demonstrating the exceptional potential for boosting the global economy.



"Egypt is quite keen to embrace emerging digital technologies in order to boost the development of various vital state sectors. As such, we are excited to support such an important gathering to help nurturing the AI ecosystem in Egypt," commented Amr Mahfouz, CEO of ITIDA.



In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the new technology is expected to make an economic contribution of US$320 billion by 2030, with gains expanding annually by between 20 per cent and 34 per cent.



"We generally talk about emerging technologies and how they impact society. But we have never seen a technology move as fast as AI and its impact on society and technology. In today's world, the playing field is poised to become a lot more competitive. Businesses that don't deploy AI and data to help them innovate will be at a huge disadvantage", said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The conference is aimed to deep dive into key areas of AI in the era of Digital Governance, the role of digital transformation in Critical Infrastructure Advancement, understanding how digital transformation is shaping up the banking and finance industry, and assessing the sectors in Critical Infrastructure where AI/ML has caused a Disruption, among others.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.



Some of the esteemed speakers on board who will be sharing their insights at the event include:

- Golestan Radwan - ICT Minister's Advisor for AI, MCIT Egypt

- Arunima Sarkar - Lead, AI and ML, World Economic Forum

- Tarique Abou Elhassan - Field CTO, Data & AI, Dell

- Richard Stirling - CEO, Oxford Insights, United Kingdom

- Hubert Etienne - AI Ethics research, Facebook AI, Oxford & ENS France

- Patrick Bangert - Vice President of AI, Samsung, USA

- Laila Abdullah Al Hadhrami - Digital Transformation & Change Management Expert - Ministry of Technology & Communications MTC, Oman, Director - Oman Smart City Platform

- Hisham Mohamed Aly - CISO - Risk Division, Emirates NBD



The World AI Show - Egypt is officially supported by ITIDA and sponsored by Lead Sponsors - Microsoft, DELL Technologies; Platinum Sponsors - ORACLE; AI Video Surveillance Partner - Axis Communications



To attend the show for free, register here (hbit.ly/3fszhsL)



About World AI Show



World AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators - to discuss the impact of AI on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



