Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 21, 2021
Friday, 21 May 2021, 04:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ChangeFi
The Change Company's Newest Banking App Supports Women as the Next Wave of Financial Investors

LOS ANGELES, CA., May 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Change Company (ChangeLLC.com) has officially launched its newest neobank ChangeFi (ChangeFi.com) in an effort to support the banking disadvantages women face around the world. Women in the U.S. and abroad are statistically less likely to have a bank account and own homes. According to GlobalFinDex, women make up 55% of the world's population without a bank account, a staggering 1 billion women worldwide. Globally, women are making significantly less income than men, which makes it harder for them to afford bank accounts that require a minimum balance. Additionally, some women don't have the ability to access a branch if they don't have a vehicle or are stay-at-home mothers. ChangeFi was created to address those needs by charging no overdraft fees, no monthly fees, no minimums while highlighting easy to use money management tools.




As a digital bank, ChangeFi is creating initiatives specifically in the hopes of leveling the playing field of financial opportunities for women and female entrepreneurs. Its parent company, The Change Company, earned Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") certification from the United States Department of Treasury CDFI Fund in May 2018. Their CDFI Fund helps promote access to capital and local economic growth in low income and developing communities across the nation. This designation allows the company to provide equal access to the American Dream for all communities, including women in underserved communities.

ChangeFi sees the women's banking initiative as one of the most important company priorities in 2021. This focus is reflected not just in their customers, but internally as well. CEO of ChangeFi and President of The Change Company, B.C. Silver discusses the need for female leadership in their financial institution: "From an organizational standpoint, we also empower women in banking. I'm proud to say that my team is predominantly female including several female executives. As a girl dad, gender equality is something I take very seriously. I'm honored to work for an organization that embraces diversity in the workplace which is highlighted in our senior executive leadership as well as within our board of directors," says Silver.

But when it comes to its mobile banking platform, how does The Change Company actually plan on helping women meet their financial goals? Their uniqueness is found in their several lines of business, which empower women throughout their financial journey - wherever they may be. From Change Lending, which makes the dream of homeownership possible through traditional and non-traditional mortgage products and offers small business, renovation and real estate investor loans to help expand minority business ownership in America, to ChangeFi, an online banking solution that levels the playing field for women and overlooked minority communities by bringing social and racial equity to banking, to Change Lab a startup incubator that develops innovative, digital-first products to help communities on their path to financial freedom.

Change Escrow and Change Appraisal ensure their members' work with a qualified appraiser who is knowledgeable about specific neighborhoods and is able to provide an accurate valuation of properties. And finally, they have xChange, an online marketplace for socially responsible investors who are searching for loans that will increase social equity for women everywhere. It's Time for Change!

Visit www.changefi.com for more information.
The ChangeFi Card is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC. Pursuant to license by Visa.
(C) Change Finance LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Nadine Izaguirre, ChangeFi
E: [email protected]
W: https://www.ChangeFi.com; https://www.ChangeLLC.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: ChangeFi
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Banking & Insurance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
International Artist Arnel Pineda, Lead Singer of the Rock Band Journey, Book "Journey of My Life" Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP)  
May 21, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
The Change Company's Newest Banking App Supports Women as the Next Wave of Financial Investors  
May 21, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report: Promotes Innovative Food & Beverage R&D, Fulfils Corporate Social Responsibility  
May 20, 2021 19:46 HKT/SGT
Volcano Posts Revenue of RM17.66 Million in First Interim Statement Post-Listing  
May 20, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power and Iberdrola to promote renewable solutions aimed at decarbonizing industry  
May 20, 2021 17:14 HKT/SGT
Sweet Expands NFT Marketplace to Shopify Ecosystem  
May 20, 2021 15:30 HKT/SGT
APOLLOMICS INC. ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL OPENING OF SHANGHAI BRANCH  
May 20, 2021 13:36 HKT/SGT
Project Launched to Probe Conversion of Existing Ships from Fossil-based Fuels to Decarbonized Energy Sources  
May 20, 2021 12:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Data on Oncology Pipeline and Products at ASCO Annual Meeting  
May 20, 2021 08:36 HKT/SGT
USFDA recognized Antrodia cinnamomea mycelia (NDIN No.1170)  
May 20, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Cyber Security Summit - Africa
24   May
Virtual
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       