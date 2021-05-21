Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 21, 2021
Friday, 21 May 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Creative Management Partners LLC
International Artist Arnel Pineda, Lead Singer of the Rock Band Journey, Book "Journey of My Life" Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP)
Arnel Pineda book being adapted to TV/Film via CMP

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, May 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - via NewMediaWire - Announced today, international recording artist Arnel Pineda, lead singer of the rock band Journey, whose book "Journey of my Life" is represented by agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP). Mr Pineda's book is being adapted for TV/Film by CMP.

Arnel Campaner Pineda (born Sept 5, 1967) is a Filipino singer and songwriter. He performed locally in the Philippines and Hong Kong during the 1980's but rose to international fame in 2007 when he was selected as the new lead singer of the American rock band Journey.

Said Mr Pineda: "My manager Rene Walter (Sanre Entertainment Group) has been a trusted friend and associate for more than a decade. He led the search for the right person to represent my life story. Our clear choice was Alan Morell, for which I am very pleased and honored."

Said Rene Walter: "We looked for this attribute when we searched for the best Literary Agent to help us bring Arnel's 'Rag to Riches' story to life, and this led us directly to Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners (CMP.) Alan is highly respected within the Entertainment, Sports and Literary fields, where he is known for his professionalism, honesty, and charm. He has the knowledge, the relationships, the flexibility, and most importantly, the mindset to deliver success."

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Arnel is a fantastically gifted artist and performer. My sincere interest is to bring his wonderful story to life - the story of his struggles and heartache to the moment he was lifted from obscurity to become the lead singer of the legendary band Journey. Arnel has risen to international acclaim as he and the band helped bring Journey to the pinnacle of success. In the end, talent wins out."

Arnel's book submission to publishers will be in Q4, 2021 for bid out.

About Alan Morell:

Mr Morell has 30 years of global experience managing over 3,000 campaigns in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment, and the arts industry, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the whole gamut of prestigious awards: Grammy, Tony, Oscar, Emmy, ESPY, Victors, Clio, Telly and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

Links:
Journey Lead Singer Arnel Pineda Official Site ... https://arnelpineda.com/
Arnel Pineda - Wikipedia Site ... https://tinyurl.com/bpkz7axj
Rene Walter Representative of Journey Lead Singer Arnel. ... https://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11391246.htm
2019-2020 Literary and Broadcast News: Announcing Allan Morell ... https://tinyurl.com/d9daf9y5
Hollywood Talent Agent Icon Harry Abrams, Founder/Chairman of Abrams Artists Agency ... https://tinyurl.com/2yp3e8b3
2020-2021 Creative Management Partners (CMP) Highlight ... https://tinyurl.com/4kxjsjth

Contact Information:
Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP)
9440 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 301, Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210


