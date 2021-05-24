Monday, 24 May 2021, 00:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: World Cyber Security Summit Leading Autonomous Cyber AI Powerhouse Darktrace Joins World Cyber Security Summit -Africa Named as a leader in autonomous cyber defence platform, Darktrace will feature as the Official AI Cyber Security Partner for the virtual edition of World Cyber Security Summit - Africa (#WCSSAfrica) on 24 May 2021. Mariana Pereira, Director of Email Security Products at Darktrace will delve deep into how impersonation attacks are on the rise and how Darktrace's immune system is stopping these before damage is done.

Africa, May 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The first company to apply AI to the challenge of cyber security, Darktrace, will feature at Trescon's virtual edition of the World Cyber Security Summit on May 24 2021. With a special focus on Africa, WCSS will aim to gather over 300 global online participants including Africa's leading government authorities, top cyber security solution providers and senior-level decision-makers from enterprises to share insights on Africa's budding cyber security market.







Among the top technology leaders and speakers who will join the global conversation will be Mariana Pereira, Director of Email Security Products at Darktrace. As a Director at Darktrace, she works closely with the development, analyst, and marketing teams to advise technical and non-technical audiences about bolstering their organizations' cyber resilience with leading AI technology.



"We are delighted to join the World Cyber Security Summit as official cyber security partner, to discuss how organizations around the world can address their security challenges with cutting-edge innovation. Against the backdrop of a global shift in the way that companies operate, demand for Autonomous Cyber AI solutions has soared. We look forward to showing our the power of artificial intelligence in fighting sophisticated email threats at the summit. Our AI innovations protect the workforce and data of over 4,700 organizations globally from sophisticated attackers, by detecting, investigating and responding to cyber-threats in real time -- wherever they strike," stated Mariana Pereira.



In her session at World Cyber Security Summit she will be sharing her insights on the topic 'Faking It: Stopping Impersonation Attacks with Cyber AI' and will further aim to explore how today, 94 per cent of cyber-threats still originate in the inbox. Impersonation attacks are on the rise, as AI is increasingly being used to automatically generate spear-phishing emails, or "digital fakes", that expertly mimic the writing style of trusted contacts and colleagues. Humans can no longer distinguish real from fake on their own - businesses are increasingly turning to AI to distinguish friend from foe and fight back with an autonomous response. In an era when thousands of documents can be encrypted in minutes, 'immune system' technology takes action in seconds - stopping cyber-threats before damage is done.



According to Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon, the summit will essentially explore how African enterprises and governments are leading an increased effort to strengthen the internet infrastructure and improve the solutions and aid provided by the software industry in a bid to protect its citizens from cyber attacks in the future. He said, "We are extremely honoured to feature Darktrace as the Official AI Cyber Security Partner for the event. Darktrace is vehemently modernizing its marketing technology and customer experience. We are enthusiastic to learn more about how their solutions can drive the future of African cyberspace at World Cyber Security Summit." He further added, "The summit will feature regional and international use-case scenarios, keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks and more from leading technology stakeholders converging from key sectors like Government think-tanks, Healthcare, Banking and Finance; to name a few."



About Darktrace



Darktrace is a leading autonomous cyber security AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology. It provides comprehensive, enterprise-wide cyber defense to over 4,700 organizations in over 100 countries, protecting the cloud, email, IoT, traditional networks, endpoints and industrial systems.



A self-learning technology, Darktrace AI autonomously detects, investigates and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.



The company has 1,500 employees globally, with headquarters in Cambridge, UK. Every second, Darktrace AI detects a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.



The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



About World Cyber Security Summit



World Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership driven, a business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them.



To register visit - World Cyber Security Summit - Africa (https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cyber-sec/africa/)



