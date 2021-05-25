Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: EMCODEX
EMCODEX Announces Inauguration of First Global Emerging Commodities Decentralized Exchange (DEX)
A revolutionary shift that democratizes commodities markets

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - EMCODEX.org today announced its anticipated launch as the first global emerging commodities Decentralized Exchange (DEX). The aim of EMCODEX is to democratize the commodities market using blockchain technology. There are only elite few-yet-giant global commodities trading firms dominating the commodities market. Some of the best-known deals are in oil and coal, agriculture, metals and diamonds.

EMCODEX is investing time, energy and money into removing the current barriers imposed by the commodities market. These obstacles actively block producers of various new products. In contrast, in a decentralized market, technology enables investors to deal directly with each other instead of operating from within a centralized exchange. The "old" way of trading on the commodities market has well-entrenched middlemen forcing producers to lower their margins and charging exorbitant service fees. This applies whether the producer is trading an actual product, trading to secure a price or for the purpose of speculation.

One of the goals of EMCODEX is for emerging commodities to thrive on its in-house EMCODEX standardizing list. It encourages entrepreneurs to fund raise capital for kicking off a new idea in a decentralized manner on block chain, while leveraging decentralized funding (DeFi) to remove intermediaries in financial transactions.

Blockchain technology, currently most popular in the cryptocurrency domain, is not just an amorphous buzzword. Rather, its global impact is changing society as a whole. Bitcoin is the most popular application and is making life easier for peoples' finances with digital wallets. Transactions are conducted with no physical transfer of funds, which is safer and more secure than cash or credit cards. There is only a record of the transaction. Cryptocurrency has a huge potential and is referred to as a currency disrupter.

"According to a Financial Times review, the world's top 20 independent commodity traders posted a record net profit of $36.5 billion in 2008, up approximately 1,600% from $2.1 billion in 2000, said Tomasz, EMCODEX CEO and cryptocurrency expert. "The past decade shows those 20 trading houses with profits of $250 billion, more than the world's top five carmakers combined. I completely oppose the centralized system."

EMCODEX and other important ventures, such as the newly discovered substance Xanthihumal are a result of entrepreneurial, disruptive actions taken to change society's norms and create a better and more equitable world, where everyone has the opportunity to realize profits from investments.

Tomasz continued, "It is so frustrating to want to engage in certain deals and find that they are out of reach. The EMCODEX family wants to be known as a "one stop shop" for trading commodities as a decentralized commodities exchange, focusing on products in the emerging product space. Anyone should be allowed to list and standardize a new commodity without the need of central authority permission."

EMCODEX uses military-grade Cypress technology. Users are not exposed to the risk of theft from hacking because blockchain is enabled into the transparency of the orders. EMCODEX is using the "$emco" cross chain token. The exchange native token enables participation in exchange governance, liquidity pools and EMCODEX emerging projects.

"Now that the commodities market is decentralized, we will now see blockchain become a real force in commodity opportunities," added Tomasz. "EMCODEX is already well positioned to offer independence and a comprehensive selection of transactions, with access to all commodity groups. EMCODEX significantly reduces the risk of theft from hacking. Our company will prevent price manipulation and fake trading volume, (wash trading)."

For more information go to EMCODEX.org

Media Contact
Company: EMCODEX
Contact: Tomasz Tokarski
E-mail: jdd@emcodex.org
Website: https://emcodex.org
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EMCODEX_

SOURCE: EMCODEX


Topic: Press release summary
Source: EMCODEX

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
This Week: CDX Accelerate Digital Transformation Summits to Discuss Blockchain, NFTs, The Metaverse & More  
May 25, 2021 05:15 HKT/SGT
Washington Companies Refuses to Provide Key Documents in Federal Court Case and is Served with Motion to Compel to Produce Documents  
May 25, 2021 05:00 HKT/SGT
EMCODEX Announces Inauguration of First Global Emerging Commodities Decentralized Exchange (DEX)  
May 25, 2021 01:00 HKT/SGT
Hektar REIT Posts Rm26.78 Million Revenue in 1Q  
May 24, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Ceremony of 'Quam IR Awards 2020' Successfully Held   
May 24, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
Sino Biopharmaceutical 2021 First Quarterly Profit attributable to Owners of the Parent Soars 118.5% to RMB1.91 Billion  
May 24, 2021 17:12 HKT/SGT
Two Products of Zhaoke Ophthalmology (6622.HK) Passed The On-Site Inspection for Drug Registration of The National Medical Products Administration and The GMP Compliance Inspection of The Guangdong Medical Products Administration  
May 24, 2021 16:56 HKT/SGT
MHI Completes Four TF Coils for ITER  
May 24, 2021 11:23 HKT/SGT
Evans wins, Ogier on the podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
May 24, 2021 09:33 HKT/SGT
Leading Autonomous Cyber AI Powerhouse Darktrace Joins World Cyber Security Summit -Africa  
May 24, 2021 00:01 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       