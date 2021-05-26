Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Genesis MedTech Group
Genesis Medtech Group Raises Significant Growth Investment in Latest Round of Series B Financing

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Genesis MedTech Group ("Genesis"), a leading medical device company, today announced it has completed its Series B round, raising significant growth financing. General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, led the funding with participation from CITIC Capital and others. The majority of shareholders from Series A followed up with additional investments. Lefei Sun, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare for China at General Atlantic, will join the Genesis Board of Directors.

The funds will be used to drive the research and development of new products and the commercialization of existing products, as well as enable business expansion in emerging markets around the world. This acceleration in Genesis' model is expected to enable patients and healthcare practitioners in emerging markets to access innovative medtech products that can address unmet needs faced day-to-day -- Genesis' mission since its inception in 2019.

Meeting Needs Where They Are

Genesis' purpose was born to solve a growing healthcare issue within emerging markets, where increased health problems and demand for medtech solutions are not proportionally addressed by accessible products currently on the market. Despite rapid developments in medtech innovation globally, many of these products remain out of reach for patients and practitioners in these markets.

Genesis seeks to address this issue and has received significant support from innovators worldwide. Its vertically integrated business model, complete with a wide hospital and clinic network, allows for a deep understanding of patients' and practitioners' needs on the ground. Armed with this knowledge, Genesis collaborates with innovators worldwide through an open medtech platform that accelerates meaningful innovations that are cost-effective to meet healthcare needs in these markets.

Warren Wang, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Medtech Group, outlined the importance of collaboration with leading global partners and putting market needs first and foremost: "Our open platform is quintessential in enabling us to bring the world's leading products and technologies to doctors and patients. We will also invest in adding premier talent, consolidating our R&D capabilities, incubating new technologies, and continuing to pursue solutions that answer the real needs of patients and healthcare practitioners -- delivering impact where it is needed most."

Lefei Sun, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare for China at General Atlantic, added, "We are excited to help propel the work that Genesis is doing to advance access to healthcare and innovative medical solutions in emerging markets. We believe Genesis' capability set is highly differentiated through the combination of its technology, product and team, with a comprehensive portfolio underpinned by a scalable and integrated platform. This latest round of funding will enable Genesis to continue to tackle disparities in medtech accessibility across global markets. We look forward to partnering with Genesis in this next chapter of its growth."

To date, Genesis' product portfolio includes surgical, neurovascular, peripheral vascular and cardiovascular products. Genesis collaborated with medtech leaders in bringing multiple innovations into China as part of its commitment to making quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for emerging markets.

ABOUT GENESIS MEDTECH GROUP

Genesis MedTech Group is a medical device company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by a group of professionals and entrepreneurs with MedTech experience globally and in Asia, the company's product portfolio focuses on value segment multi-therapy medical device products for emerging markets with sales and distribution through its established commercial network. Genesis MedTech Group covers the entire industry value chain of research and development, production, quality management, supply chain, marketing, and sales.
For more information, visit http://www.genesismedtech.com.

ABOUT GENERAL ATLANTIC

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support for growth companies. Established in 1980, General Atlantic combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to build market-leading businesses worldwide. General Atlantic has more than 175 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Greenwich, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, Sao Paulo, Shanghai and Singapore. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

For media queries, please contact:

In Singapore:
Karen Chng, Genesis MedTech Group
DID: +65 6865 9879, Email: karen.chng@gmedtech.com

Tracy Huang, Senior Manager, PR and Comms, Genesis MedTech Group
DID: +86 13764630248, Email: tracy.huang@gmedtech.com

Genesis MedTech Group
16 Science Park Drive, #04-03, DNV GL Technology Centre, Singapore 118227
Main Line: +65 68659879, Online: https://www.genesismedtech.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Genesis MedTech Group
Sectors: MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
BitDeer Introduces Cloud Hosting Group Buying Mining Machines  
May 26, 2021 01:00 HKT/SGT
Liberty Star Presents New Technical Report on Gold Prospect Red Rock Canyon Tract of the Hay Mountain Project in Cochise County, Arizona, USA   
May 26, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
DIZO - the first brand in the realme TechLife Ecosystem announces its global launch  
May 25, 2021 20:20 HKT/SGT
The 10th edition of Big CIO Show to host CIOs across India to unearth the potential of emerging tech for India  
May 25, 2021 20:19 HKT/SGT
Central Global Berhad Posts 25% Rise in Revenue  
May 25, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Wintermar wins 5-year contract for 2 OSVs supporting Indonesian Oilfield  
May 25, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Genesis Medtech Group Raises Significant Growth Investment in Latest Round of Series B Financing  
May 25, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Kingsoft Announces 2021 First Quarter Results  
May 25, 2021 17:35 HKT/SGT
China Dynamics Initiates Nasdaq Listing Process   
May 25, 2021 17:18 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo develops "Dynamics Planning" A high-precision vehicle trajectory planning technology that improves cabin comfort in autonomous driving  
May 25, 2021 16:13 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       