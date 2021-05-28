Friday, 28 May 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Blockpass IDN Blockpass Goes Live with PASS Rewards Scheme

HONG KONG, May 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - After a year of work and development, Blockpass is excited to finally be able to reveal the Blockpass rewards scheme - PASS Rewards, an opportunity open to any and all Blockpass users! Blockpass has been working hard to create rewards and incentives for people to undergo KYC and keep their identities up to date, and the new rewards system does just that.







Each time a Blockpass user is successfully verified with one of Blockpass' paying businesses, their balance will be automatically updated with PASS Rewards. Though this scheme is open to all Blockpass users, PASS Club members gain a little extra. PASS Club is Blockpass' membership programme for active users and is open to any existing users of Blockpass. Extra rewards could include opportunities such as working with businesses in the Blockpass network and will be offered out when a PASS Club member decides to use the services of a business.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.



"We've tailor-made these opportunities to appeal to all of our users," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "It's been a year in development and we're proud to have reached a stage where we can release it to the public. For us, it's not enough to make KYC fast, secure and simple and to give people back control of their own data; we want to reward those who make that step to take custody of their own identity and incentivise them to keep it relevant, up to date and use it."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Its recent integration with TrustSwap expands Blockpass' services to a whole new raft of businesses and solutions.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



