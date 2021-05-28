Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Friday, 28 May 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Passive Income
$ORT - Launching Europe's First Tokenized Real Estate Assets by OMNI Estate Group & Passive Income

MARBELLA, Spain, May 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - OMNI ESTATE GROUP is delighted to announce to the Crypto & Real Estate investment community the launch of OMNI Real Estate Token ( $ORT ).

$ORT will serve as the first token of its kind, Europe's First Real Estate Token. OMNI Estate Group will utilize $ORT as the native token to facilitate investments in Real Estate with Cryptocurrency. $ORT holders will enjoy investment incentives, ROI benefits, Real Estate Asset access and more within the ecosystem and NFT Marketplace.

What might surprise many about the $ORT token launch is the incredible partnership between OMNI Estate Group and Passive Income. $ORT was created by the NaaS (NFT as a service) feature of the Passive Income ($PSI) platform, bringing an incredible level of revolution to this industry.

The $ORT Token sale

The $ORT token sale will go down as one of the most memorable events in the history of crowdfunding in the crypto space. Immediately after announcing the token sale, the $ORT token sold out within 5 minutes. This is truly remarkable as many DeFi projects tend to organize multiple rounds of token sale in order to meet up with their softcap. Still, some of these projects end up not getting enough funds for their target.

The time frame under which the $ORT token was brought up signifies the amount of interest and confidence that investors have placed in this project.

$ORT and what it means for Real Estate

The $ORT token brings much needed innovation and advancement to the Real Estate industry. This token, launched on the Binance Smart Chain, is the first step towards decentralizing financial assets and bringing Real Estate to the blockchain.

With more transparency and more security, $ORT will facilitate its holders to invest in Real Estate on the Marketplace and open up countless options through the use of verifiable digital ownership and track records of investments and cash flow for investors no matter how big or small.

$ORT and what it means for Crypto

As the first token of its kind to be tied to the world's largest asset class, $ORT is bringing a whole new group of investors to the blockchain & crypto space.

It brings the ability to diversify cryptocurrency portfolios at the right time and invest in secure, real world assets without the hassle. $ORT holders will be able to invest in, buy & sell Real Estate assets on the NFT Marketplace currently being developed.

With a large portion of tokens allocated for staking, $ORT will bring exclusive benefits and rewards for holders and new investors to enter the Real Estate market with more confidence, transparency and security.

What is Passive income?

Passive income is a revolutionary blockchain platform that is completely changing the way yield farming is done in the decentralized finance sector. Essentially, Passive income introduces a new way of earning passively in DeFi without reliance on third parties. Their product benefits DeFi users in several ways including:

  • No risk of impermanent loss. Providing liquidity is arguably one of the most common yield farming methods in Defi and inexperienced users often suffer from impermanent loss. With Passive income, however, users don't have to worry about impermanent loss as there's no occasion where they'll be required to provide liquidity.
  • No claiming fees. Reward distribution in many DeFi applications is done manually, but that is not the case with Passive income. Instead, rewards are distributed automatically; thus making the process completely free of charge.
  • Zero complications. Defi yield generating protocols usually require interaction with smart contracts in one way or the other, which come with risks and complications. With PSI, however, users need only their personal wallets and they are all set.

About OMNI Estate Group

Omni Estate Group is an innovative Real Estate and investment establishment with solid performance in premier services to its buyers and clients in diverse sectors for a number of years. Throughout their experience of the industry and now with a new endeavor, the $ORT team are now very proactive in every project they carry out. What makes them even more proficient in serving their customers is their hands-on approach.

In every task that is assigned to OMNI Estate Group, be it in the domain of construction, design, management, etc, the ultimate is for them to provide their customers with the optimum value for their money.

Omni Estate Group can provide numerous properties which include but are not limited to residential, industrial, medical, etc, with a substantial background in various aspects of acquisition such as construction, operations, management, and development.

Closing thoughts

Omni Estate Group, in collaboration with Passive income (PSI) has successfully launched the $ORT token, thanks to PSI's NaaS. The token will be used to power activities within the OMNI Estate Group $ORT ecosystem at a faster and cheaper rate when compared to the traditional finance sector.

The $ORT OMNI Real Estate Token will revolutionize the Real Estate industry and bring a new generation of asset tokenization of the world's largest asset class.

Media Contact
Company: Passive Income
Contact: Bjorn Mattens, CEO
E-mail: bjorn@passive-income.io
Website: https://www.passive-income.io/
CEO Twitter: https://twitter.com/lucky_daltons

SOURCE: Passive Income




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Passive Income

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
$ORT - Launching Europe's First Tokenized Real Estate Assets by OMNI Estate Group & Passive Income  
May 28, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
QUAI DAO DeFi Accelerator, QUAI Token to Be Listed on Hotbit  
May 28, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
SCCG Management and On the Avenue Marketing Partner for its Venue Marketing Services for the US Gaming Market  
May 28, 2021 20:14 HKT/SGT
Leon Fuat Berhad Records Stellar Quarter due to Rising Global Demand, Profit Up 3,297%  
May 28, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Partners with PL^Gnet to Bring Innovative DeFi Services to Users Globally  
May 28, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Sets Sail in Search of Sardinian Success  
May 28, 2021 16:03 HKT/SGT
Ireland ranked high on the list of the most preferred investment migration destination in Europe following Brexit  
May 28, 2021 15:23 HKT/SGT
Toyota Global Sales Secures 859,000 Units for April 2021  
May 28, 2021 14:30 HKT/SGT
DENSO Shares Company Direction Updates at Annual Dialog Day  
May 28, 2021 12:34 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Goes Live with PASS Rewards Scheme  
May 28, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       